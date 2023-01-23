KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty exchange vows in intimate ceremony — couple share breathtaking wedding photos

SUMMARY Newlyweds Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul posted a collection of breathtaking photos from their wedding at Sunil Shetty’s farmhouse in Khandala. The bride and groom, who are dressed in pastel pink and white can be seen seated at the mandap and taking the pheras.

In a joint statement shared on social media, the couple wrote, “In your light, I learn how to love…Today, with our most loved ones, we got married in the home that’s given us immense joy and serenity. With a heart full of gratitude and love, we seek your blessings on this journey of togetherness.” (Image: Instagram)

Athiya donned a long sleeve pink blouse and lehenga to the wedding. She also wore a lot of jewellery. Rahul was dressed in a cream sherwani. (Image: Instagram)

The highly awaited wedding has sparked a social media frenzy. The celebrations began over the weekend, when the couple conducted a sangeet ceremony followed by a cocktail party for their family and close friends. Pictures and videos from the wedding have broken the Internet. (Image: Instagram)

The wedding was attended by around 100 people, according to reports. The pair, like Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, had a no-phone policy. (Image: Instagram)