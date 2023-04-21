Binge Watch: 5 OTT and theatre releases to check out this weekend

SUMMARY From Salman Khan's new movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest offering, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, there's something for everyone in the theatres. The OTT platforms are also abuzz with fresh content.

1 / 7

The world of OTT (over-the-top) platforms is where the options for consuming content get wider and more interesting. This week, there are some exciting releases on both OTT platforms and in theatres, catering to a wide range of viewers. For those who prefer the comfort of their own homes, OTT offers a big buffet, including new movies, TV shows, and web series. At the same time, for those who prefer the traditional theatre experience, there are some highly anticipated releases to look forward to as well. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 7

Whatever your preference, this week promises to offer plenty of options to binge on. From Salman Khan's new movie, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's latest offering, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, there's something for everyone. So, sit back, relax, and get ready to be entertained!

3 / 7

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan | Salman Khan's starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is his way of giving a special Eidi (a traditional gift) to his fans on April 21. Following the disappointment of his previous release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, the superstar's admirers have been eagerly anticipating this project. The movie, helmed by Farhad Samji, features a talented ensemble cast comprising of popular stars like Pooja Hegde, Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla, Jagapathi Babu, and others. Additionally, Ram Charan, a well-known South Indian actor, and RRR star makes a brief appearance in the film and participates in a song with Salman and Venkatesh. The film, which is a family-oriented masala entertainer, also marked the introduction of Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari, who have sizeable followings on social media and have generated a lot of buzz for their roles. Furthermore, Salman and Pooja will appear together on screen for the first time.

4 / 7

Garmi - Sony LIV | Tigmanshu Dhulia has created a compelling and authentic college drama series called Garmi. The show follows the story of Arvind Shukla, a young man with aspirations of becoming a civil servant, who leaves his hometown to pursue his dreams. Garmi can be streamed on Sony LIV, and its cast includes Vyom Yadav, Jatin Goswami, Vineet Kumar, Mukesh Tiwari, Anurag Thakur, Disha Thakur, Puneet Singh, Anushka Kaushik, Dheerendra Gautam, and Pankaj Saraswat. The web series is released on April 21. (Image: YouTube)

5 / 7

Tooth Pari: When Love Bites - Netflix | Check out Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, an enthralling romantic comedy fantasy drama series developed by Pratim D. Gupta. The series features Tanya Maniktala and Shantanu Maheshwari playing the roles of a defiant vampire named Rumi and a meticulous yet introverted dentist named Roy, respectively. Tooth Pari: When Love Bites, currently streaming on Netflix, is their unconventional but captivating love story. The show's cast includes Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, Revathi, Adil Hussain, and Sikandar Kher. It was released on April 20. (Image: Instagram)

6 / 7

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania | Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a superhero comedy action drama film, is the first movie of Marvel's Phase 5, which delves deeper into the various aspects of the MCU, such as the multiverse and the ‘quantum realm.’ The movie follows the adventures of Ant-Man (Scott Lang), Wasp (Hope Van Dyne), their daughter Cassie, and Wasp's parents Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne as they explore the quantum realm. To watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, head to Disney Plus Hotstar. The cast of the film includes Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, Katy O’Brian, William Jackson Harper, Michelle Pfeiffer, Corey Stoll, Michael Douglas, and Bill Murray. The Marvel series is being released on April 21. (Image: Instagram)

7 / 7

Oru Kodai Murder Mystery - ZEE 5 | The murder mystery has been directed by Vishal Venkat. The storyline follows a group of teenagers, including Vyom, the nerdy protagonist, and his friends Sheethal, Anandhi, Franklin, and Selvin Joseph, who are tech-savvy twins. The setting of the story creates a chilling atmosphere. The cast includes Abirami, Akash, Aishwarya, Raghav, John, Namritha, Abitha, Franklin, and Sylven. It can be watched on ZEE5 from April 21. (Image: YouTube)