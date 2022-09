Highest-paid Influencers on Instagram: Kendall Jenner charges 1.84 mn per post, Ronaldo gets 2.4 mn

SUMMARY Social media marketing platform Hopper HQ has analyzed how much the top celebrities get paid for their one post on Instagram. From football superstars Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi to Hollywood icons Beyonce and Selena Gomez, these Instagram 'Influencers' earn anywhere between $1.39 million to $2.40 million for one post. The enormous earnings highlight the massive power these celebrities have over public opinion and brands. Here are Instagram's 10 highest paid Influencers of 2022

No. 10 | Kendall Jenner | Average earning per sponsored post on Instagram: $1.29 million (Image: AP)

No. 9 | Khloe Kardashian | Average earning per sponsored post on Instagram: $1.32 million (Image: Khloe Kardashian Instagram)

No. 8 | Beyoncé | Average earning per sponsored post on Instagram: $1.39 million (Image: Beyoncé Instagram)

No. 7 | Ariana Grande | Average earning per sponsored post on Instagram: $1.69 million (Image: Ariana Grande Instagram)

No. 6 | Kim Kardashian | Average earning per sponsored post on Instagram: $1.69 million (Image: Kim Kardashian Instagram)

No. 5 | Dwayne Johnson | Average earning per sponsored post on Instagram: $1.71 million (Image: Dwayne Johnson Instagram)

No. 4 | Selena Gomez | Average earning per sponsored post on Instagram: $1.74 million (Image: AP)

No. 3 | Lionel Messi | Average earning per sponsored post on Instagram: $1.78 million (Image: AP)

No. 2 | Kylie Jenner | Average earning per sponsored post on Instagram: $1.84 million (Image: Shutterstock)

No. 1 | Cristiano Ronaldo | Average earning per sponsored post on Instagram: $2.40 million (Image: AP)