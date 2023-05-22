'Kathal' to 'Fast X': Top OTT webseries and movies to watch this week

SUMMARY Marvel’s 'Antman and The Wasp: Quantumania' has started streaming on Disney+Hotstar from May 18. Here's a look at the top OTT and theatrical releases to watch this week

The third week of May is packed with several options for those who are looking for weekend binge watching, with movies like Fast X and exciting shows like ‘Kathal’ making their OTT debut. Marvel's 'Antman and The Wasp: Quantumania' also started streaming on Disney+Hotstar from May 18. Other releases like Modern Love Chennai, High Desert and more are available on OTT platforms. Let's take a look at what you can watch this week. (Reuters)

Kathal | Watch on Netflix | Release Date: May 19 | Kahtal: A Jackfruit Mystery is a quirky comedy film by Ektaa Kapoor and Oscar winner filmmaker Guneet Monga. The film stars Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav and Anant Joshi. The film revolves around the case of two missing jackfruits which Sanya’s character, a cop, is investigating. (Image: YouTube)

Modern Love: Chennai | Watch on Amazon Prime Video | Release Date: May 18 | Modern Love | The third Indian adaption of the ‘Modern Love Franchise’, Modern Love Chennai is a bouquet of six stories offering a glimpse of the soul of Chennai and its diversity. The web series features Sanjula Sarathi, Chu Khoy Sheng, Srikrishna Dayal, Ashok Selvan, Vasudevan Murali, Sri Gouri Priya and TJ Bhanu in the lead roles. (Image: YouTube)

McGregor Forever | Watch on Netflix | Release date: May 17 | A limited Netflix docuseries, McGregor Forever follows the life of former Ultimate Fighting Championship Featherweight and Lightweight Champion, Conor McGregor. The series reveals the developments behind his return to the ring after suffering a leg injury. (Image: YouTube)

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania | Watch on | Disney+ Hotstar | Release date: May 17 | The much awaited OTT premiere of Marvel’s ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ has finally happened on Disney+Hotstar. The third film in the Ant-Man franchise follows the story of Scott Lang who searches for his family after the world was restored from Thanos’ snap. Later Lang and his family end up getting stuck in the Quantum Realm where they face Kang the Conqueror. (Image: YouTube)

High Desert | Watch on | Apple TV+ | Release Date: May 17 | Apple’s comedy TV series ‘High Desert’ follows the story of Peggy Newman, who is a newly recovered addict who starts a new life as a private investigator following her mother’s death. It is based in a small town of Yucca Valley in California, US. (Image: YouTube)

Theatrical releases | FAST X | Release Date May 19 | The eleventh instalment of the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise, Fast X features Vin Diesel (Dom Toretto) making a return to the big screen. This time, Toretto and his family team up with drug lord Hernan Reyes’ son Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa) to take down the antagonist Cipher. Apart from Mamoa, the film also features Brie Larson and Rita Moreno for the first time in the franchise. (Image: YouTube)

Aazam | Release date: May 19 |The engaging crime drama, Aazam, stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Abhimanyu Singh and Indraneil Sengupta in the pivotal roles. The story of the film revolves around a crime lord whose massive empire is on the verge of destruction due to an internal war. (Image: YouTube)