homephotos Newsentertainment News'Kathal' to 'Fast X': Top OTT webseries and movies to watch this week

By CNBCTV18.com May 22, 2023 11:38:49 AM IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Marvel’s 'Antman and The Wasp: Quantumania' has started streaming on Disney+Hotstar from May 18. Here's a look at the top OTT and theatrical releases to watch this week

The third week of May is packed with several options for those who are looking for weekend binge watching, with movies like Fast X and exciting shows like ‘Kathal’ making their OTT debut. Marvel's 'Antman and The Wasp: Quantumania' also started streaming on Disney+Hotstar from May 18. Other releases like Modern Love Chennai, High Desert and more are available on OTT platforms. Let's take a look at what you can watch this week. (Reuters)

Kathal | Watch on Netflix | Release Date: May 19 | Kahtal: A Jackfruit Mystery is a quirky comedy film by Ektaa Kapoor and Oscar winner filmmaker Guneet Monga. The film stars Sanya Malhotra, Rajpal Yadav and Anant Joshi. The film revolves around the case of two missing jackfruits which Sanya’s character, a cop, is investigating. (Image: YouTube)

