entertainment News

Kartik Aaryan birthday special: Top 5 films of actor you can’t miss

Kartik Aaryan birthday special: Top 5 films of actor you can’t miss

Kartik Aaryan birthday special: Top 5 films of actor you can’t miss
By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

SUMMARY

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan will celebrate his 32nd birthday on November 22. The actor has more than one reason to ring in the big day with much ‘dhamaka.’ Amid the dry spell of Bollywood projects at box office, the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 gave a much-needed boost not just to Kartik’s confidence but the industry as well. After Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha marks Kartik’s second collaboration with Kiara Advani. He also awaits the release of Freddy in December 2022. In addition, Kartik has Captain India in the pipeline. From making his debut with Luv Ranjan’s Pyaar Ka Punchnama to the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, let’s take a look at top five performances of the actor. 

1 / 5

Pyaar Ka Punchnama | A trio of three boys and their hilarious love lives left us in splits. While everyone added to the plot in their own distinctive way, it was Kartik Aaryan and Nushrratt Bharuccha’s chemistry which kept us hooked. Bonus marks to Kartik for his straight face comedy and the famous monologue. Do we have to mention that the film was a hit at the box office? (Image: Youtube)

2 / 5

Pati, Patni Aur Who | Kartik Aaryan’s Pati Patni Aur Woh was another entertainer you don’t want to miss. The film was a remake of the 1978 film with the same name. Apart from Kartik, Pati Patni Aur Woh featured Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday. Directed by Mudassar Aziz, the film showcases Kartik juggling between his wife and a female client. (Image: Youtube)

3 / 5

Luka Chuppi | Laxman Utekar’s Luka Chuppi is a fun ride. It takes a sly dig at people against the concept of live-in relationships. Best part? The film doesn’t get too preachy or uncomfortable. It is an entertainer all the way with a subtle message. Also, thumbs up to Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan’s on-screen pairing. We cannot wait for the duo to recreate that magic in Shehzada. (Image: Youtube)

4 / 5

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 | The horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, with Kartik Aaryan, Tabu, and Kiara Advani in the lead, was a surprise package for the fans. Amid Bollywood’s dry spell at the box office, Anees Bazmee directorial collected over Rs 200 crore. (Image: Youtube)

5 / 5

Dhamaka | The OTT release created a Dhamaka, with Kartik Aaryan in a serious role of a news anchor. The screenplay and gripping storytelling earned applauds from movie buffs. Dhamaka took on the subject of sponsored journalism. (Image: Youtube)

