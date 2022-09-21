Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: Jab We Met to Heroine — Top 10 movies of the Bollywood diva

SUMMARY Kareena Kapoor is one of Bollywood’s top brands. With a filmography spanning across two decades, she has kept the Kapoor khandaan’s flag flying high. Kapoor was born on September 21, 1980, to actors Randhir Kapoor and Babita. She is the younger sister of actress Karisma Kapoor. She debuted in Bollywood with Refugee in 2000. Since then, she has gone from strength to strength, portraying varied roles in movies like Chameli, Jab We Met and Udta Punjab. As the actor turns 42, here’s a look at her top 10 memorable movies.

Refugee (2000) | Kareena Kapoor played the role of Nazneen in her Bollywood debut Refugee (2000) opposite Abhishek Bachchan. In her first role, Kapoor portrayed a simple girl, immediately impressing viewers with her screen presence. (Image: Ultra/Youtube)

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) | Kapoor’s character ‘Poo’ in Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was one of her most loved roles. Her attire, styles and looks in the movie are still quite popular. (Image: Dharma Productions/Youtube)

Chameli (2003) | Kareena Kapoor played the role of a female escort in Chameli and aced it. It is believed, that the actor toured Mumbai’s red-light district in disguise to understand and emulate the mannerisms of a female escort. Her sensitive portrayal of Chameli won her legions of admirers. (Image: T-Series/Youtube)

Omkara (2006) | Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the film is an adaptation of Shakespeare’s play, Othello. Starring Saif Ali Khan as the evil Iago/Langda Tyagi, the film has Kapoor playing the role of Othello/Omi’s wife Desdemona/Dolly, who is killed by her partner in a fit of rage. Later Omi commits suicide in remorse. She again was widely praised for her nuanced portrayal. (Image: Eros Now Music/Youtube)

Jab We Met (2007) | One of Kareena Kapoor’s most lovable portrayals was that of the Punjabi girl Geet in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab We Met. She appears as an impulsive, feisty and yet extremely adorable chatterbox. The story revolved around Aditya, played by Shahid Kapoor, whose life changed after he met Geet on a Bathinda-bound train. (Image: Prime Video India/Youtube)

Kurbaan (2009) | Directed by Rensil D'Silva, Kurbaan revolved around a global terror ring and how Avantika Ahuja, played by Kapoor, finds herself caught in the web. The actor was widely appreciated for her portrayal of a young, devoted lover and a disbelieving wife whose grip on reality is close to being shattered. (Image: Dharma Productions/Youtube)

3 Idiots (2009) | Directed by Rajkumar Hirani, 3 Idiots was an instant hit with the masses and has been one of the evergreen films of the industry. The plot revolves around the misadventures of three friends who meet while studying together at a prestigious engineering college in Delhi. (Image: Youtube)

Heroine (2012) | The character Mahi Arora is one of the bravest and boldest portrayals by Kareena Kapoor on screen. The movie revolved around the life, struggles and insecurities of a superstar in the film industry. (Image: Sony Music India/Youtube)

Udta Punjab (2016) | The seasoned actor stole the thunder in Udta Punjab with her role as the de-glam doctor Preet. Her restrained performance had just the right impact on the audience. (Image: Balaji Motion Pictures/Youtube)

Angrezi Medium (2020) | Kapoor played a small but pivotal role in Angrezi Medium with Irrfan Khan. She acted as a steadfast London cop in the film. (Image: Maddock Films/Youtube)