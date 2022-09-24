Kardashians to Jogi — 6 binge-worthy movies and shows to watch this weekend

SUMMARY After a tiring week at work, we all thank god it’s Friday. While some zoom off to quick weekend getaways to de-stress, movie buffs may head for the nearest multiplex to catch the latest blockbuster. But if you don’t want to step out of the comfort of your house, consider these weekend binge watches. We have handpicked six movies and shows that recently dropped on various OTTs to keep you busy:

1. Jogi — Netflix | Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Jogi is set against the backdrop of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur, Jogi has been receiving accolades for the plot and heart-wrenching performances. (Image: Netflix)

2. Babli Bouncer — Disney+ Hotstar | Tamannaah Bhatia’s Babli Bouncer is a coming-of-age story with a comedic tone. The film, which is based on the life of a female boxer, is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. (Image: Youtube)

3. Jamtara Season 2 — Netflix | Jamtara, which emerged as a popular show of 2020, is back with another season. And to say the least, it’s worth binging. Soumendra Padhi’s directorial will surely keep you hooked — with its gripping plot and star cast. (Image: Netflix)

4. Dahan — Disney+ Hotstar | Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya is making all the right noises. With a stellar performance from Tisca Chopra, this supernatural thriller series is a dark tale of myths and superstition. (Image: Youtube)

5. I Came By — Netflix | Fan of crime thrillers? You cannot miss I Came By. Written, co-produced and directed by British-Iranian filmmaker Babak Anvari, I Came By features George MacKay, Percelle Ascott, Kelly Macdonald, and Hugh Bonneville. (Image: Netflix)

6. The Kardashians, Season 2 — Disney+ Hotstar | We are guilty of being super interested in the lives of Kardashians-Jenners. To provide us with a weekly dose of glamour and drama, The Kardashians is back with the second season. Let’s just say — the never-ending drama continues. (Image: IMDb)