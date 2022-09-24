    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsentertainment News

    Kardashians to Jogi — 6 binge-worthy movies and shows to watch this weekend

    Kardashians to Jogi — 6 binge-worthy movies and shows to watch this weekend

    Kardashians to Jogi — 6 binge-worthy movies and shows to watch this weekend
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Updated)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    After a tiring week at work, we all thank god it’s Friday. While some zoom off to quick weekend getaways to de-stress, movie buffs may head for the nearest multiplex to catch the latest blockbuster. But if you don’t want to step out of the comfort of your house, consider these weekend binge watches. We have handpicked six movies and shows that recently dropped on various OTTs to keep you busy:

    1 / 6

    1. Jogi — Netflix | Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Jogi is set against the backdrop of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Starring Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Hiten Tejwani and Amyra Dastur, Jogi has been receiving accolades for the plot and heart-wrenching performances. (Image: Netflix)

    2 / 6

    2. Babli Bouncer — Disney+ Hotstar | Tamannaah Bhatia’s Babli Bouncer is a coming-of-age story with a comedic tone. The film, which is based on the life of a female boxer, is directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. (Image: Youtube)

    3 / 6

    3. Jamtara Season 2 — Netflix | Jamtara, which emerged as a popular show of 2020, is back with another season. And to say the least, it’s worth binging. Soumendra Padhi’s directorial will surely keep you hooked — with its gripping plot and star cast. (Image: Netflix)

    4 / 6

    4. Dahan — Disney+ Hotstar | Dahan - Raakan ka Rahasya is making all the right noises. With a stellar performance from Tisca Chopra, this supernatural thriller series is a dark tale of myths and superstition. (Image: Youtube)

    5 / 6

    5. I Came By — Netflix | Fan of crime thrillers? You cannot miss I Came By. Written, co-produced and directed by British-Iranian filmmaker Babak Anvari, I Came By features George MacKay, Percelle Ascott, Kelly Macdonald, and Hugh Bonneville. (Image: Netflix)

    6 / 6

    6. The Kardashians, Season 2 — Disney+ Hotstar | We are guilty of being super interested in the lives of Kardashians-Jenners. To provide us with a weekly dose of glamour and drama, The Kardashians is back with the second season. Let’s just say — the never-ending drama continues. (Image: IMDb)

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Previous Article

    World Bollywood Day 2022: History, significance and more

    Next Article

    The Rings of Power Episode 5 Review: 'Not all who wander are lost'

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng