Kaduva to The Sandman, here's what you can watch on OTT this weekend

Mini Just like the year so far, the second half of 2022 promises to be packed with interesting content on OTT platforms. August will witness the release of several much-awaited movies and new seasons of TV series. If the flood of content has left you confused about what to watch, we have got you got your covered. Here are top TV series and films on OTT platforms that you could watch this weekend.

Darlings (Netflix) |

Director Jasmeet K Reen's Darlings revolves around the life of Badru, played by Alia Bhatt, whose life is turned into a living hell by her abusive husband, Hamza (Vijay Varma). When things go too far, Badru along with her mother (Shefali Shah) decides to turn the tables. This dark comedy addresses the issue of domestic violence. With its star cast of powerful actors, the film is a worthy watch. (Image: Netflix)

Kaduva (Amazon Prime Video) | After its theatrical run, Kaduva has made its way to the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video. The plot of this Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer is set in the 90s and revolves around the life of a rubber planter who ends up rubbing off the shoulders of a senior police officer played by Vivek Oberoi. Packed with high-octane action sequences, Kaduva is a typical masala film. (Image: IMDb)

Thirteen Lives (Amazon Prime Video) | Based on a real-life incident from 2018, director Ron Howard's Thirteen LIves revolves around a mission to rescue a group of young boys and their soccer coach trapped in a system of underground caves. The film features Viggo Mortensen, Colin Farrel and Joel Edgerton in key roles. (Image: Youtube)

The Sandman (Netflix) | This is an adaptation of Niel Gaiman’s legendary comic-book series. In Netflix's dark fantasy, Morpheus, the king of Dreams aka Sandman, set out to reclaim his power after a long imprisonment. The cast is stellar with Tom Sturridge in the lead role. (Image: IMDb)

Lightyear (Disney+ Hotstar) | A spinoff of the Toy Story movies, Lightyear focuses on the space ranger Buzz Lightyear. While spending years attempting to return home, marooned Space Ranger Buzz Lightyear has to face an army of ruthless robots commanded by Zurg who try to steal his fuel source. With director Angus Maclane at the helm, Lightyear promises to be a visual treat. (Image: IMDb)