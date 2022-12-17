John Abraham turns 50: A look at 5 hits that shaped his acting career

SUMMARY Despite being an “outsider”, John Abraham has carved out a space for himself in the family-run Hindi film industry. He has a huge fan following and fans love him for his humility and dedication. Among India’s first supermodels during the early 2000s, John has covered a huge ground from being featured in Jazzy B’s music video in 2003 to acting in one of the most anticipated movies of 2023, Pathaan. John celebrates his 50th birthday on December 17. Here’s a list of five hits which shaped his career and made him the star that he is today.

Satyameva Jayate (2018) | The suspenseful action-drama is focused on the adventures of a vigilante who murders a corrupt police officer and emerges as the voice of the voiceless. John gave full attention to the action scenes, which were an important element of the story, leaving fans wanting more. Despite being released with Akshay Kumar's Gold, it was a commercial success. (Image: YouTube)

Madras Café (2014) | The story of Madras Café, largely regarded as John's most difficult role to date, was centred around the events leading up to the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. While both the critics and the audience loved it, it ruffled a few feathers politically. (Image: YouTube)

Force (2011) | The film, a remake of the Tamil hit Kaakha Kaakha, had John playing a cop attempting to avenge the loss of a loved one. The action-thriller, directed by Nishikanth Kamath, did well at the box office and received positive reviews from critics around the country. The sequences between John and Vidyut Jamwal were the main highlights of the film. (Image: YouTube)

Dhoom (2004) | Dhoom, widely considered the film that cemented John as the coolest villain in town, showed the chase between a slick robber and an honest detective. The action-thriller became a box office success. It also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Rimi Sen, and Uday Chopra. (Image: YouTube)

Jism (2003) | Jism, John's Bollywood debut, sparked a lot of interest among fans due to its subject and bold presentation. It's primarily known for the sizzling chemistry between John and Bipasha Basu. (Image: YouTube)