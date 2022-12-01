SUMMARY Netflix’s latest show Wednesday, inspired by The Addams Family, is breaking records. The Jenna Ortega-starrer series set a new record for the most hours viewed in a single week for any TV series on Netflix. Released on November 23, 2022, the show clocked over 340 million hours of watch time in its first week itself. Check out the most-viewed shows on Netflix

1 / 10

No 10: All of Us are Dead (Season 1) | A South Korean zombie apocalypse show, All of Us are Dead is based on the Naver webtoon of the same name by Joo Dong-Geun published between 2009 and 2011. Released on January 28, 2022, on Netflix, the show garnered 124.8 million hours of watch time. (Image: YouTube)

2 / 10

No 9: The Watcher (Season 1) | An American mystery thriller, The Watcher premiered on October 13, 2022. Inspired by the 2018 New York Magazine article The Cut by Reeves Wiedeman, the viewers were hooked to the show. It clocked 125 million hours of watch time. (Image: YouTube)

3 / 10

No 8: Sex Education (Season 3) | Released on September 17, 2021, season 3 of Sex Education had 125.8 million hours of watch time. Revolving around personal dilemmas, often related to sexual intimacy, this teen drama has been a success right from the debut of its first series. (Image: YouTube)

4 / 10

No 7: You (Season 3) | A psychological thriller, You has 133.1 million hours of watch time on Netflix. Starring Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti, season 3 continues with Joe Goldberg's fraught relationship with Love as they raise their newborn son, Henry. (Image: YouTube)

5 / 10

No 6: The Witcher (Season 2) | Starring Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, and Anya Chalotra, this fantasy drama clocked 142.4 million hours of watch time on the streaming platform. Released on December 17, 2021, season 2 is based on the novel Blood of Elves. (Image: YouTube)

6 / 10

No 5: Bridgerton (Season 2) | Premiered on March 25, 2022, this historical romance is focused around the Bridgerton family in the backdrop of the Regency era navigating the London high society in search of love. Season 2 clocked 193 million hours of watch time. (Image: YouTube)

7 / 10

No 4: The Jeffery Dahmer Story | Starring Evan Peters, The Jeffery Dahmer Story explores the motives of Jeffrey Dahmer, America’s most infamous serial killer. The show has 196.2 million hours of watch time. (Image: YouTube)

8 / 10

No 3: Money Heist (part 5) | The Spanish crime drama series released the fifth and final part in 2 parts on 3 September and 3 December 2021, respectively. Awarded as the Best Drama Series at the 46th International Emmy Awards, Money Heist’s part 5 has 201.9 million hours of watch time on Netflix. (Image: YouTube)

9 / 10

No 2: Stranger Things (Season 4) | Release in 2 volumes on May 27, 2022, and July 1, 2022, respectively, the fourth season of Stranger Things has 286.8 million hours of watch time. The fourth season’s volume one received 13 nominations for the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards, including Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Drama Series (Image: YouTube)

10 / 10

No 1: Wednesday | The supernatural comedy horror drama, Wednesday is based upon the character Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family. The show received an overwhelming response from the audience making it the most-watched show in 2022 on Netflix. It clocked 341.2 million hours of watch time in the first week of its release. (Image: YouTube)