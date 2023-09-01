1 / 9

Are you ready for a fun-filled and film-filled September? Highly-anticipated theatrical and OTT releases of different genres have been generating excitement among the mass audience as well as cinema afficionados and critics. It's quite a line-up for September, so sit back and read about the films coming your way in the next few weeks. (Image: Shutterstock)

2 / 9

Goldfish (Theatre) | Goldfish, the Pushpan Kripalani directorial, presented by Anurag Kashyap, revolves around a mother-daughter duo confronting challenges tied to memory and identity. The movie features Deepti Naval and Kalki Koechlin playing the mother and daughter. The film also marks the comeback of Kalki Koechlin after four years. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 1. (Image: Anurag Kashyap Instagram)

3 / 9

The Equalizer 3 (Theatre) | The Equalizer 3 follows up on the last scene of The Equalizer 2, which was released in July 2018. In the next part, the protagonist Robert McCall will be seen struggling to reconcile with his past. Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the film features Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning and Eugenio Mastrandrea. The action-packed movie reunites Washington and Dakota after almost two decades. It is set to hit the theatres on September 1. (Image: Sony Pictures Instagram)

4 / 9

Jawan (Theatre) | Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan is one of the most-awaited films of the year. Directed by Atlee and presented by Gauri Khan-owned Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan is an action thriller focusing on the life of a commando, who sets out to correct societal wrongs with the help of a group of well-trained women. Alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan features Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Priyamani, among others. It is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 7. (Image: Red Chillies Entertainment)

5 / 9

Friday Night Plan (Netflix) | Friday Night Plan’s storyline is about a mother who leaves for a business trip. and her two sons unite and plan to attend a party before she returns. The plan takes an unexpected twist when they are forced to handle trouble with cops. The film is directed by Vatsal Neelakantan and features Juhi Chawla, Amrith Jayan, Babil Khan, and Ninad Kamat. The film will be available for streaming on the OTT platform from September 1. (Image: Netflix India Instagram)

6 / 9

Sukhee (Theatre) | In Sukhee, a 38-year-old Punjabi housewife who's tired of her monotonous daily routine embarks on a journey to Delhi for her school reunion. Through this journey of a week into her school reunion, Sukhee emerges with a renewed sense of self, transitioning from the roles of wife and mother back to the essence of being a woman. The film is helmed by Sonal Joshi and features Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Amit Sadh and Kusha Kapila among others. Sukhee is set to hit the theatres on September 22. (Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram)

7 / 9

Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire (Theatre) | Prabhas-starrer Salaar is an out and out action film. Prabhas plays the role of a gangster, who takes down all other criminal gangs to fulfil a promise made to a friend. Salaar is helmed by Prashanth Neel of the KGF series fame. The movie also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu in crucial roles. Salaar: Part 1 Ceasefire is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 28. (Image: Prabhas Instagram)

8 / 9

Jaane Jaan (Netflix) | Jaane Jaan is based on a Japanese novel, The Devotion of Suspect X, written by Higashino Keigo. A woman is accused of murdering her ex-husband and Jaane Jaan delves into her trials and tribulations. The film is helmed by Sujoy Ghosh and features Kareena Kapoor Khan along with Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles. Jaane Jaan will be streaming on Netflix from September 21. It marks Kareena Kapoor Khan's digital debut in a lead role. (Image: Netflix India YouTube)

9 / 9