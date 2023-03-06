Janhvi Kapoor turns 25 today: Six must-watch films of Mili girl

SUMMARY Actress Janhvi Kapoor started her journey in Hindi cinema in 2018 with Dhadak. From her debut to her last film Mili, she has evolved as an actor and impressed fans with her range. As the actress turns 25 on March 6, let’s revisit some of her top films.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor started her journey in Hindi cinema in 2018 with Dhadak. From her debut to her last film Mili, she has evolved as an actor and impressed fans with her range. Janhvi turns 25 on March 6. She recently jetted off to an undisclosed location with her father Boney Kapoor, sister Khushi Kapoor, and rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya for her birthday celebrations. To mark her special day, let’s revisit some of her top films. (Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)

Dhadak | Janhvi Kapoor made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie, also starring Ishaan Khatter, was a remake of a Marathi film, titled Sairat. In the film, the actress played the role of a young upper-class girl whose life takes a tragic turn after she elopes with a lower-class boy. The film’s music album - a mix of peppy tunes and romantic songs - won the audience all over. (Image: YouTube)

Ghost Stories | Ghost Stories is a psychological drama, which gives a nail-biting experience and keeps you on the edge of your seat. Janhvi Kapoor made an entry into the horror genre with Netflix’s Ghost Stories. She was featured in Zoya Akhtar’s segment of the horror anthology, which also had short films by Karan Johar and Anurag Kashyap. Janhvi Kapoor received special mention for her commitment to her character. (Image: YouTube)

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl | Inspired by the life of a fearless young officer, Janhvi Kapoor starred in a biopic of IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena, who was the first Indian female Air Force officer to fly in a combat zone during the 1999 Kargil War. The biopic was streamed on Netflix on August 12, 2020. Janhvi Kapoor’s scenes with her on-screen father Pankaj Tripathi were truly a highlight. The audience absolutely loved their father-daughter bond. (Image: YouTube)

Roohi | Janvhi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao’s comedy horror film, Roohi came as a surprise. The film, directed by Hardik Mehta, was among the first few films that were released in theatres in March 2021. In its first week, Roohi raked Rs 15 crore which was considered a decent collection. While the film was a lukewarm mix of horror and comedy, it was Janhvi Kapoor’s dancing skills in the song Nadiyo Paar which stole the show. The song turned out to be one of the biggest chartbusters of Janhvi Kapoor’s films to date. (Image: YouTube)

Good Luck Jerry | Good Luck Jerry, released last year on Disney+ Hotstar, was a hilarious and entertaining fare. It was the official remake of the Tamil movie, Kolamaavu Kolika. It is a quirky dark comedy thriller which will make you laugh as well as keep you on the edge. From the dance number, Mor Mor, to Paracetamol and Jogan or the dehati-quirky track Jhand Ba, the music of Good Luck Jerry was spot on. (Image: YouTube)

Mili | Janhvi was next seen in survival-thriller Mili. It also marked Janhvi`s first professional collaboration with her father Boney Kapoor. Mili also featured Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa. Remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen, Mili is a nail-biting thriller that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Fans termed Mili as Janhvi Kapoor’s finest performance so far. (Image: YouTube)

Janhvi Kapoor has a list of movies in the pipeline. She will be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht, and Dostana 2. She also has Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao and Bawaal with Varun Dhawan. (Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram)