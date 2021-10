1 / 5 Babloo Bachelor: Starring Sharman Joshi, Pooja Chopra and Tejashree Pradhan, the Agnidev Chatterjee directed comedy is about the antics of Babloo in finding his absconding bride. The movie hit the screens today.









2 / 5 Dune: The much-awaited adaptation of the Frank Herbert epic series of novels, the Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya starrer also hits the screen on October 22. The movie is the latest offering of Denis Villeneuve and features a star-studded cast of Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Stellan Skarsgard, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Dave Bautista and others.









3 / 5 Eternals: Marvel’s next ensemble adventure sees the movie’s cinematic universe go past the showdown of Infinity War: 2 and features Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Druig (Barry Keoghan), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), and Thena (Angelina Jolie) from the comic books. The movie is set to release on November 5.









4 / 5 Sooryavanshi: The film starring Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh was originally scheduled for theatrical release on March 24, 2020, but was postponed thrice due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film is releasing on November 5. It has been produced by Karan Johar, Aruna Bhatia, and Rohit Shetty.