Irrfan Khan Birth anniversary: Best movies of the versatile actor

SUMMARY Irrfan Khan’s name is synonymous with versatility and the ability to adapt to any role. The actor won hearts of millions in Bollywood and delivered landmark performances in Hollywood as well. Today, on January 7, the world observes the 56th birth anniversary of Irrfan Khan. It’s been over two years since we lost the gem of cinema and theatre. On his 56th birth anniversary, here’s a look at some of the best movies of Irrfan Khan.

1 / 5

Legendary actor Irrfan Khan who worked in hit Hollywood films like Jurassic World and died in 2019 due to neuroendocrine cancer will be remembered throughout the world today (January 7), which is his birth anniversary. In March 2018, the actor had announced on Twitter that he was diagnosed with cancer and after a two-year battle, the actor passed away. On his 55th birth anniversary, lets take a look at some of the roles the actor performed flawlessly. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 5

Paan Singh Tomar | Irrfan Khan delivered one of his career’s best performances in Paan Singh Tomar. He played the role of Paan Singh Tomar, a national steeplechase champion who turned into a dacoit. Fans and critics lauded Irrfan’s performance, and he won a National Film Award for his role as well. Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, the film also won the Best Feature Film award in the 60th National Film Awards 2012. (Image: Youtube)

3 / 5

Hindi Medium | Another lovely entertainer from Irrfan Khan’s collection, the story of Hindi Medium is all about Raj and Mita, a couple from Chandni Chowk who want their daughter to attend a prestigious English medium school. The movie struck a chord with the hearts of the audience and Irrfan was once again appreciated for his portrayal of a devoted Indian father who will do anything for their children. The film was followed by Angrezi Medium which is the last theatrical release of the talented actor. (Image: Youtube)

4 / 5

Maqbool | Director Vishal Bhardwaj’s Maqbool was an Indian adaptation of Shakespeare’s Macbeth starring Irrfan as Miyan Maqbool. Irrfan gave an award-winning performance of a man who is consumed by greed and later by his conscience. Apart from Irrfan Khan, the film featured Tabu, Pankaj Kapoor, Om Puri, and Naseeruddin Shah in key roles. (Image: Youtube)

5 / 5

The Lunchbox | The Lunchbox tells the tale of a mistaken delivery by Mumbai’s efficient dabbawalas. This mistake connects a young housewife to an older man in the dusk of his life. The film depicts how their love blooms over neatly packed lunch boxes and the notes they send to each other. The unique storyline and the fine performances of Irrfan Khan and Nimrat Kaur in the leading roles left the audience mesmerized. The Ritesh Batra film won the Grand Rail d’Or at Cannes Film Festival and bagged a BAFTA nomination. (Image: Youtube)