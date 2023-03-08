SUMMARY The first Indian to ever win an academy award was a woman, costume designer Bhanu Athaiya and India’s first-ever film editor was Saraswatibai Phalke. The contribution of women in the Indian film industry is no less than that of their male counterparts, but it is often overshadowed by them. Here are some of the women who made a mark in the male-dominated industry and paved the way for future generations:

Devika Rani | Dubbed as the First Lady of Indian Cinema, Devika Rani was the co-founder of Bombay Talkies. The actress, whose decade-long career came to an end in 1945, was the grand niece of Rabindranath Tagore and the wife of film-maker actor Himanshu Rai. She, along with Rai, played an instrumental role in taking the Indian cinema to global standards. Devika Rani was one of the first women to hold power in the male-dominated industry. (Image source: IMDb)

Fatma Begum | She was the first women director of Indian cinema. After making her acting debut at the age of 30, she went on to make her directorial debut with 'Bulbul-e-Paristan'. It was a high budget production, and employed trick photography for special effects. She founded her own production company in 1926. (Image Source: Twitter/filmhistorypics)

B. R. Vijaylakshmi | Not just India, Vijaylakshmi is the first female cinematographer of Asia. She debuted as a cinematographer with Chinna Veedu in the year 1985 and shot over 20 Tamil films until the 1990s. (Image Source: Twitter/brvijaylakshmi)

Saraswatibai Phalke | Often remembered as the wife of Dadasaheb Phalke, the father of Indian cinema, Saraswatibai's contribution to cinema was no less. Not just the first female, but, she was the first ever film editor of Indian cinema and edited most of her husband's films including 'Raja Harishchandra' (1913). (Image Source: Twitter/filmhistorypics)

Durgabai Kamat | A single-mother she broke the constraints of the society and turned to acting to provide for her daughter. She acted in Phalke's 'Mohini Bhasmasur' becoming the first ever female actress alongside her daughter who went on to become the first female child actress of Indian cinema. Durgabai Kamat was the great grandmother of veteran actor Vikram Gokhale. (Image Source: Twitter/filmhistorypics)

Fearless Nadia | Born Mary Evans she is popularly known as Fearless Nadia, was the first stunt women of Indian cinema. She was best known for portraying "Hunterwali", the masked adventuress. (Image Source: IMDb)

Bhanu Athaiya | She was a costume and set designer who became the first -ever Indian to win an Academy Award for Gandhi (Richard Attenborough, 1982). She also worked on films like Lagaan (Ashutosh Gowariker, 2001), Swadesh (Ashutosh Gowariker, 2004) and 1942: A Love Story (Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 1994). (Image Source: IMDb)