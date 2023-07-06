Instagram Threads makes a star-studded debut — celebrities and creators flock to the platform

SUMMARY Threads, the new dynamic platform developed by Instagram, has taken the social media world by storm, attracting an astonishing 10 million sign-ups within a mere seven hours of its launch. Departing from Instagram's image-focused interface, Threads offers a space for real-time public conversations that has already captivated the attention of numerous public figures and creators globally.

Parineeti Chopra, in her introductory thread, humorously likened the experience to the first day of school, expressing excitement despite a sense of bewilderment.

Armaan Malik, on the other hand, acknowledged the challenges of a new path but expressed optimism about the journey ahead.

Tamannaah Bhatia confidently proclaimed her readiness for the platform, incorporating a playful pun in her thread.

Diljit Dosanjh, in his characteristic Punjabi flair, joyfully welcomed everyone to Threads.

Rannvijay Singha, urged by someone to not miss out on this "thread," promptly joined the platform.

Cricketer Rishabh Pant expressed his eagerness to stay connected with his fans, proposing the idea of a massive welcome thread, inviting even Mark Zuckerberg to participate.

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta drew an analogy between designers and Threads, noting their shared tendency to unravel unexpectedly.

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins, a prominent Australian cricketer, congratulated his teammate Steve Smith on his 100th Test match, highlighting not only his prowess on the field but also his qualities as a great friend.

Jemimah Rodrigues, the rising star of the Indian Women's Cricket team, made a grand entrance to Threads, showcasing her iconic bat while proudly donning the blue jersey of her team.

Among the star-studded lineup of personalities who have joined Threads, some notable names have emerged. Renowned international artists such as Shakira and Jennifer Lopez have jumped on the Threads bandwagon. Not limited to celebrities alone, prominent creators such as Niharika NM, RJ Abhinav, RJ Sukriti, and Kiran Dutta, better known as @yourbongguy, have also embraced the platform and started engaging in lively discussions.