CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homephotos Newsentertainment NewsInstagram Threads makes a star studded debut — celebrities and creators flock to the platform

Instagram Threads makes a star-studded debut — celebrities and creators flock to the platform

Instagram Threads makes a star-studded debut — celebrities and creators flock to the platform
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Anand Singha  Jul 6, 2023 9:32:02 PM IST (Published)

SUMMARY

Threads, the new dynamic platform developed by Instagram, has taken the social media world by storm, attracting an astonishing 10 million sign-ups within a mere seven hours of its launch. Departing from Instagram's image-focused interface, Threads offers a space for real-time public conversations that has already captivated the attention of numerous public figures and creators globally.

CNBCTV18
Image count1 / 10
Show More
Show More

Parineeti Chopra, in her introductory thread, humorously likened the experience to the first day of school, expressing excitement despite a sense of bewilderment.

CNBCTV18
Image count2 / 10
Show More
Show More

Armaan Malik, on the other hand, acknowledged the challenges of a new path but expressed  optimism about the journey ahead.

CNBCTV18
Image count3 / 10
Show More
Show More
arrow down
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X