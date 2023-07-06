Instagram Threads makes a star-studded debut — celebrities and creators flock to the platform

SUMMARY Threads, the new dynamic platform developed by Instagram, has taken the social media world by storm, attracting an astonishing 10 million sign-ups within a mere seven hours of its launch. Departing from Instagram's image-focused interface, Threads offers a space for real-time public conversations that has already captivated the attention of numerous public figures and creators globally.

Parineeti Chopra, in her introductory thread, humorously likened the experience to the first day of school, expressing excitement despite a sense of bewilderment.

Armaan Malik, on the other hand, acknowledged the challenges of a new path but expressed optimism about the journey ahead.