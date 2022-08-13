Independence Day: Top 5 patriotic films that you can watch this long weekend

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Over the years, Indian filmmakers have delivered a number of patriotic movies on themes bordering on sentimentalism to celebrating the power of Indian citizens. Although the narrative has changed over the years, all movies induce a feeling of patriotism and fill the heart with pride. As India celebrates its 75 years of independence from the British rule this year, here’s a look at five patriotic movies that can be watched on I-Day.

RRR |

Released in 2022, RRR is a Telugu-language epic action drama that revolves around the life of fearless revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, played by NT Rama Rao Jr. You can watch the movie on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, and Zee5. (Image: IMDb)

Sardar Udham | This Vicky Kaushal-starrer revolves around the story of a lesser-known Indian revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh. Singh is looking to avenge the death of thousands at the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael O'Dwyer, Punjab's lieutenant governor, who ordered the massacre. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video. (Image: IMDb)

Raazi | Alia Bhatt stars in this 2018 thriller, which is based on real-life events of a spy during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The movie is an adaptation of Harinder Sikka’s novel ‘Calling Sehmat.’ The movie can be watched on Amazon Prime. (Image: IMDb)

Swades | Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swades, released in 2004, is considered a cult classic. The film talks about an NRI Mohan Bhargav, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who visits a small village briefly and gets involved with the struggles of the people. The movie is available on Netflix. (Image: IMDb)

Rang De Basanti | In 2006, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra revisited the story of Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev, and Chandrashekhar Azad with ‘Rang de Basanti’. The film starred Aamir Khan, Atul Kulkarni, Sharman Joshi, Siddharth, and Kunal Kapoor. The movie can be watched on YouTube. (Image: IMDb)