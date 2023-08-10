Independence Day 2023: 10 movies you can watch to commemorate India's freedom struggle

SUMMARY On the occasion of Independence Day, you can watch several patriotic movies that explain and highlight different aspects about the pre-independence era and the struggles of freedom fighters. Here are the top patriotic movies picked to watch on this Independence Day.

As the country is preparing to celebrate the 77th Independence Day on August 15, it calls for celebration of freedom while paying respect to our forefathers who sacrificed everything for this nation. Besides visiting historical sites, participating in parades and hoisting the National Flag, one can also learn about the country through watching movies that spread the message of patriotism. (Image: PTI)

On the occasion of Independence Day, you can watch several patriotic movies that explain and highlight different aspects about the pre-independence era and the struggles of freedom fighters. Here are the top patriotic movies to watch on this Independence Day. (Image: Shutterstock)

Shaheed | The movie Shaheed was inspired by the life of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh. It was awarded for being the best feature film in Hindi at the 13th National Film Awards. Shaheed, helmed by S Ram Sharma, was released in 1965. The movie featured Manoj Kumar, Pran and Prem Chopra in lead roles. (Image: YouTube)

RRR | Released in 2022, RRR is a Telugu-language epic action drama that revolves around the life of fearless revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju, played by Ram Charan, and Komaram Bheem, played by NT Rama Rao Jr.

Kesari | Kesari is an historical drama film that revolves around the inspiring 1897 Battle of Saragarhi. The story highlights Havildar Ishar Singh who headed a platoon of 21 sikhs against an army of 10,000 Afghans, who were invading the Frontier Province. The movie stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in crucial roles. Kesari was directed by Anurag Singh and was released in 2019. (Image: YouTube)

Uri: The Surgical Strike | Starring Vicky Kaushal, Paresh Rawal, Mohit Raina, and Yami Gautam and directed by Aditya Dhar is the story about India’s victorious surgical attack of 2016. Vicky Kaushal won his first ever National Award for it. (Image: YouTube)

Rang De Basanti | Rang De Basanti is about a British documentary filmmaker who is determined to make a film on Indian freedom fighters. While working on the documentary, the actors of the movie unfold the event of their life that shows similarities to the freedom fighters they have been playing. The film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and features Aamir Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Siddharth. It was released on the big screen in 2006.

Mangal Pandey | Aamir Khan starrer Mangal Pandey was released in 2005. It was helmed by Ketan Mehta. As the name suggests it is a film about the 1857 sepoy mutiny led by Mangal Pandey and the first war of independence against British rule. The movie is an epic tale of friendship, betrayal and sacrifice set against the background of the sepoy mutiny. (Image: YouTube)

Raazi | Raazi is a suspense thriller movie that delves into the rollercoaster ride through the life of a young Kashmiri woman named Sahmat Khan. As an undercover agent, Sehmat marries into a Pakistani military family to collect crucial information for India. The movie is based during the time of Indo-Pakistan war in 1971. Raazi is directed by Meghna Gulzar and stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. It was released in 2018. (Image: YouTube)

Shershaah | Shershaah is a biographical drama based on the Kargil War martyr Captain Vikram Batra. The film is directed by Visnuvardhan and features Siddharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in lead roles. (Image: YouTube)

Swades | Directed by Ashutosh Gowariker, Swades, released in 2004, is considered a cult classic. The film talks about an NRI Mohan Bhargav, played by Shah Rukh Khan, who visits a small village briefly and gets involved with the struggles of the people. (Image: YouTube)

Sardar Udham | This Vicky Kaushal-starrer revolves around the story of a lesser-known Indian revolutionary Sardar Udham Singh. Singh is looking to avenge the death of thousands at the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by assassinating Michael O'Dwyer, Punjab's lieutenant governor, who ordered the massacre. (Image: YouTube)