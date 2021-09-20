View as Slide Show Image

In Pics | From Kate Winslet to Jason Sudeikis, winners of 2021 Emmy Awards

Profile image
By AP | Reuters | IST (Published)
In Pics | From Kate Winslet to Jason Sudeikis, winners of 2021 Emmy Awards

The 2021 Emmy Awards concluded with largely expected results as popular shows like “The Crown,” and “Mare of Easttown” won awards in multiple categories. Here is the full list of winners: