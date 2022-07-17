Campus Diaries, Rocket Boys, Panchayat and more - a look at IMDb's Top 10 Indian web series in 2022 so far



1 / 10 10 | Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (IMDb rating: 7: Starring Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anchal Singh, and Shweta Tripathi, Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein tells the story of a small-town man who is aggressively pursued by a politician's daughter who will do anything to marry him. (Image: Netflix)



2 / 10 9 | The Fame Game (IMDb rating: 7): The Fame Game is about the most popular actress in India, Anamika Anand, played by Madhuri Dixit who goes missing. As police search for answers to her disappearance, they discover her perfectly crafted facade and reveal hidden truths and painful lies about her secret life. (Image: Netflix)



3 / 10 8 | Mai (IMDb rating: 7.2): Mai depicts the story of a grieving mother played by Sakshi Tanwar, who discovers the criminal links to her daughter's tragic death and transforms from being a meek mother into a woman on a mission to uncover the truth. (Image: Netflix)



4 / 10 7 | The Great Indian Murder (IMDb rating: 7.3): Starring Richa Chadha, Pratik Gandhi, Ashutosh Rana, and Raghuvir Yadav, The Great Indian Murder tells the story of a murder of a notorious industrialist Vicky Rai who gets killed at a party. All guests both invited and uninvited are the main suspects in the crime. (Image: DisneyPlus Hotstar)



5 / 10 6 | Escaype Live (IMDb rating: 7.7) Escaype Live tells the story of the different journeys of six regular Indians as they struggle to win, fame and fortune through a social media app, ‘Escaype Live’. (Image: DisneyPlus Hotstar)



6 / 10 5 | Apaharan (IMDb rating: 8.4): Created by Siddharth Sengupta and starring Arunoday Singh as a senior police inspector who is set on a mission to catch a wanted criminal as his personal life is put at stake. (Image: Voot)



7 / 10 4 | Human (IMDb rating: 8): Starring Shefali Shah, Kirti Kulhari, Vishal Jethwa, and Riddhi Kumar, Human is an emotional drama about the underbelly of human drug testing and medical scams. (Image: DisneyPlus Hotstar)



8 / 10 3 | Panchayat (IMDb rating: 8.9): A comedy-drama, Panchayat captures the journey of an engineering graduate Abhishek played by Jitendra Kumar, who joins as secretary of a panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. (Image: Amazon Prime Video)



9 / 10 2 | Rocket Boys (IMDb rating: 8.9) Rocket Boys shares the story of two extraordinary men --Dr Homi Jehangir Bhabha, who is popularly known as the "Father of the Indian Nuclear Program” and Dr Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai. The series captures their story as they build India's future. (Image: SonyLiv)