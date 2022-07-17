Campus Diaries, Rocket Boys, Panchayat and more - a look at IMDb's Top 10 Indian web series in 2022 so far

Internet Movie Database (IMDb) has come out with the list of top 10 Indian web series of 2022 released so far. Panchayat, Apaharan and Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein are part of the list. The IMDb list is based on IMDbPro data on the page views of the web series by users in India. The list was released on the social media handles of IMDB and it consists of web series released in India between January 1 and July 5, 2022. Here are the Top 10 Indian Web series released in 2022 (so far) as per IMDb’s data.