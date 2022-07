1 / 10 10 | Runway 34 (IMDb rating: 7.1): Runway 34 is a courtroom drama starring Ajay Devgn and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles. In the film, lawyer Narayan Vedant (Amitabh) grills Captain Vikrant Khanna (Ajay) when he is accused of putting the lives of his passengers in danger. (Image: Ajay Devgan Films Youtube screengrab)



2 / 10 9 | Jersey (IMDb rating: 7.3): Jersey is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name. It follows the life of an exceptionally talented cricketer Arjun Talwar, played by Shahid Kapur who returns to cricket at the age of 36, after quitting 10 years ago. (Image: Zee Music Company Youtube screengrab)



3 / 10 8 | Jhund (IMDb rating: 7.4): The sports drama stars Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role. The film is about Vijay Barse (Amitabh), a Nagpur-based sports teacher, who pioneers a slum soccer movement. (Image: T-Series Youtube screengrab)



4 / 10 7 | Sharmaji Namkeen (IMDb rating: 7.7): Sharmaji Namkeen is Rishi Kapoor’s final film that was released on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, the film was midway through production when Rishi Kapoor passed away. Actor Paresh Rawal stepped in his role to help finish the remaining scenes, in a rare situation where two actors are playing the same character. The film tells the story of a widower, his secret life and his relationship with his son. (Image: Excel Movies Youtube screengrab)



5 / 10 6 | A Thursday (IMDb rating: 7.8): A Thursday, starring Yami Gautam as a schoolteacher in Mumbai, is an action-packed crime thriller. In the film, the schoolteacher has kidnapped 16 pre-nursery kids, and is threatening to kill them one by one, if her demands are not met. The film creates great suspense. (Image: DisneyPlus Hotstar Youtube screengrab)



6 / 10 5| RRR (IMDb rating: 8.0): SS Rajamouli’s RRR was one of the biggest blockbusters of 2022. The film is set in 1920 and tells a fictional story inspired by freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, played by Ram Charan and Jr NTR respectively. The action-packed film has many records. (Image: Pen Movies Youtube screengrab)



7 / 10 4 | Hridayam (IMDb rating 8.1) Helmed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, Hridayam is a romantic drama starring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran. The story follows the life of a youngster named Arun Neelakandan from his college days to being a father. (Image: DisneyPlus Hotstar Malayalam Youtube screengrab)



8 / 10 3 | The Kashmir Files (IMDb rating: 8.3): Vivek Agnihotri’s Kashmir Files is a heart-wrenching tale that depicts pain, suffering, and struggle of the Kashmiri Pandits in 1990 that lead to their mass exodus. In the film Krishna, a young college student sets out on a quest to uncover the truth. The multi-starrer features Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Mithun Chakraborty, and Darshan Kumaar in pivotal roles. (Image: Zee Studios Youtube screengrab)



9 / 10 2 | K.G.F: Chapter 2 (IMDb rating: 8.5): The second part of director Prashant Neel’s gangster saga KGF: Chapter 2, smashed all box office records that existed. The movie continues the story of Rocky played by actor Yash who tussles with Adheera, played by Sanjay Dutt. (Image: Excel Movies Youtube screengrab)