IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan to Nora Fatehi, check full list of star performers

SUMMARY The 23rd edition of IIFA Awards will feature performances from Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, and more.

Bollywood fans are bracing themselves for a weekend full of entertainment and mesmerising performance as the IIFA Awards 2023 are set to be held on May 26 and May 27 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Fans will get to see some of the industry's biggest stars performing at the event this weekend. Many Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, will set the stage ablaze this year. (Image: IIFA)

The main event on Saturday will be hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, and it will feature the performances by some of the big names of Hindi film industry. (Image: IIFA)

Before that, at the IIFA rocks event, hosted by actor Rajkummar Rao and director Farah Khan, many top artists including Sunidhi Chauhan and Badshah, will make the audience groove to their beats. (Image: IIFA)

Also, celebrated fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is being honoured for 'Outstanding Achievement in Fashion in Cinema,” will showcase a special collection on Friday. Here's a look at the celebrities performing at the 23rd IIFA Awards.

Salman Khan | Salman Khan, who previously made the audience laugh as the host, made a promise this year to make the audience stand up and dance. Salman has been a part of the IIFA for over two decades, and he is set to take the stage again this year. (Image: IIFA)

Varun Dhawan | The Bhediya actor, who won two IIFA awards in 2015 and 2017, will be performing at the coveted show for the third time in his career. (Image: IIFA)

After a sensational performance at the Femina Miss India 2023 grand finale, Kartik Aaryan is set to mesmerise the audience again at the IIFA awards 2023. (Image: Youtube)

Ayushmann Khurrana | Ayushmann Khurrana will captivate the audience with his dance moves in a special performance during the awards ceremony. (Image: Reuters)

Kriti Sanon | Kriti Sanon, who lifted her first Best Actress award for the film Mimi last year at IIFA Awards, will be setting the stage ablaze this year. (Image: IIFA)

Rakul Preet Singh | Rakul Preet Singh will reportedly give a tribute to the black and white era of Hindi cinema with her performance at the event and all the songs of her performance will be from the 50s and 60s. (Image: IIFA)

Nora Fatehi | Nora Fatehi is going to showcase of dance skills for the second year in a row at the IIFA Awards 2023. Her performance will be based on the theme of vintage cabaret and the evolution of dance in Bollywood. (Image: IIFA)

Jacqueline Fernandez | Jacqueline Fernandez has a record of electrifying performances and she recently made headlines with her performances at the Filmfare Awards. Now, she is going to set the stage ablaze with her dance moves at the IIFA Awards. (Image: IIFA)

Performers at IIFA Rocks | The IIFA Rocks event will feature performances by rappers Badshah and Raftaar, EDM producer Nucleya and music director Amit Trivedi. Also singers including Sunidhi Chauhan, Shreya Ghoshal, Sukhbir Singh, Anusha Mani, and Mika, are also going to perform. (Image: IIFA)