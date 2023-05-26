IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan to Nora Fatehi, check full list of star performers

SUMMARY The 23rd edition of IIFA Awards will feature performances from Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, and more.

Bollywood fans are bracing themselves for a weekend full of entertainment and mesmerising performance as the IIFA Awards 2023 are set to be held on May 26 and May 27 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Fans will get to see some of the industry's biggest stars performing at the event this weekend. Many Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, will set the stage ablaze this year. (Image: IIFA)

The main event on Saturday will be hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, and it will feature the performances by some of the big names of Hindi film industry. (Image: IIFA)