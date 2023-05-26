English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV
Future FemaleFuture Female
  • Days
  • Hours
  • Minutes

    • Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    homephotos Newsentertainment NewsIIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan to Nora Fatehi, check full list of star performers

    IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan to Nora Fatehi, check full list of star performers

    IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan to Nora Fatehi, check full list of star performers
    Read Time3 Min(s) Read
    Show More
    Show More
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com May 26, 2023 7:28:46 PM IST (Published)

    SUMMARY

    The 23rd edition of IIFA Awards will feature performances from Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Ayushmann Khurrana, Varun Dhawan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Rakul Preet Singh, and more.

    CNBCTV18
    Image count1 / 13
    Show More
    Show More

    Bollywood fans are bracing themselves for a weekend full of entertainment and mesmerising performance as the IIFA Awards 2023 are set to be held on May 26 and May 27 at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Fans will get to see some of the industry's biggest stars performing at the event this weekend. Many Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Varun Dhawan and Jacqueline Fernandez, will set the stage ablaze this year. (Image: IIFA)

    CNBCTV18
    Image count2 / 13
    Show More
    Show More

    The main event on Saturday will be hosted by Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan, and it will feature the performances by some of the big names of Hindi film industry. (Image: IIFA)

    CNBCTV18
    Image count3 / 13
    Show More
    Show More
    arrow down
    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X