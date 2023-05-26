IIFA Awards 2023: A look at the past hosts of the glittery event

SUMMARY This year, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan will host the 23rd edition of IIFA Awards on Saturday, May 27.

The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will be held at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. The event will take place on May 26 and May 27. The 2023 IIFA award show, produced by Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt Ltd, will be a star-studded affair. This glittery award show is held every year to honour the actors, films, directors, and other crafts in the Hindi film industry. (Image: IIFA)

This year, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan will host awards night on Saturday, May 27. Fans are expecting a great show as both the actors have a great camaraderie. (Image: IIFA)

Ahead of the main awards ceremony the IIFA Rocks event will be held on May 26 . The musical extravaganza will be hosted by actor Rajkummar Rao and filmmaker Farah Khan. On the eve of the 2023 IIFA Awards, let us take a look at the past hosts of this prestigious award show. (Image: IIFA)

1st IIFA Awards: Veteran actor Anupam Kher and Miss World Yukta Mookhey hosted the first edition of the IIFA Awards in 2000. Yukta was crowned Miss World in 1999. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

2nd IIFA Awards: In 2001, Kabir Bedi hosted IIFA Awards alongside Miss World winner and actress Priyanka Chopra. (Image: Reuters)

3rd IIFA Awards: The IIFA Awards continued the tradition of roping in winners of beauty pageants as hosts in 2002 as well. The third edition of IIFA Awards was hosted by Lara Dutta, the winner of the Miss Universe title in 2000. (Image: IIFA)

4th IIFA Awards: Veteran actor Anil Kapoor and Dia Mirza hosted the awards in 2003. (Image: Reuters)

5th IIFA Awards: Rahul Khanna, actor and VJ, was the host of the IIFA Awards in 2004. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)

6th IIFA Awards: The IIFA Awards was hosted by three stars for the first time in 2005. Shah Rukh Khan, Fardeen Khan and Karan Johar were the hosts for the sixth edition of IIFA Awards. (Image: Reuters/Shutterstock)

7th IIFA Awards: Fardeen Khan returned as the host with Lara Dutta 2006. (Image: Reuters)

8th IIFA Awards: Boman Irani and Lara Dutta were the hosts in 2007. (Image: IIFA)

9th IIFA Awards: Boman Irani and Ritesh Deshmukh were the hosts in 2008. Since both of the actors have terrific comic timing fans greatly enjoyed the show. (Image: Reuters)

10th IIFA Awards: Boman Irani, Ritesh Deshmukh and Lara Dutta were the hosts in 2009. The trio returned to host the 11th IIFA Awards in 2010. (Image: Reuters)

12th IIFA Awards: Boman Irani and Ritesh Deshmukh again hosted the awards in 2011. In fact, this was Irani’s sixth straight appearance as a host of IIFA Awards. (Image: Pinterest)

13th IIFA Awards: In 2012, fans enjoyed the fresh pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar as hosts. The duo returned as hosts for the 15th IIFA Awards in 2013 and 17th IIFA Awards in 2016 (Image: IIFA)

14th IIFA Awards: Superstars Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar hosted the awards in 2013. (Image: Reuters)

16th IIFA Awards: Arjun Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were the hosts in 2015. The two actors had starred in a film together in 2014 and had a great camaraderie. (Image: IIFA)

18th IIFA Awards: Karan Johar and Saif Ali Khan were the hosts in 2017. (Image: IIFA)

19th IIFA Awards: Karan Johar and Ritesh Deshmukh hosted the 19th edition of IIFA Awards in 2018. Deshmukh returned as a host after a gap of seven years. (Image: IIFA)

20th IIFA Awards: Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana became the first siblings to host the IIFA Awards in 2019. (Image: IIFA)

22nd IIFA Awards: The trio of Salman Khan, Riteish Deshmukh and Maniesh Paul were the hosts in 2022. (Image: IIFA)