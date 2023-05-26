IIFA Awards 2023: A look at the past hosts of the glittery event

SUMMARY This year, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan will host the 23rd edition of IIFA Awards on Saturday, May 27.

The 23rd edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards will be held at Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island. The event will take place on May 26 and May 27. The 2023 IIFA award show, produced by Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt Ltd, will be a star-studded affair. This glittery award show is held every year to honour the actors, films, directors, and other crafts in the Hindi film industry. (Image: IIFA)

This year, Vicky Kaushal and Abhishek Bachchan will host awards night on Saturday, May 27. Fans are expecting a great show as both the actors have a great camaraderie. (Image: IIFA)