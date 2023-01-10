Hrithik Roshan turns 49: Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai to War – a look at some of his finest performances

SUMMARY Happy Birthday, Hrithik Roshan. The actor turns 49 today. The Bollywood icon has cultivated a loyal fan base with his good looks, exceptional dancing skills and loads of charm. In fact, Hrithik is often referred to as a Greek God due to his good looks. Hrithik has cemented his place in Bollywood by delivering several memorable performances. In fact, Hrithik proved that he's a force to reckon with as he won the Best Debut and Best Actor trophies at the prestigious Filmfare Awards. While Hrithik has starred in many Bollywood blockbusters, there are some films that stand out in his career. On the eve of his 49th birthday, let us take a look at the best movies of Hrithik’s stellar career.

1 / 5

Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai | Hrithik made his debut with Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai and proved that he could carry a film on his shoulders. Hrithik’s hook step in Ek Pal Ka Jeena song made him an overnight sensation. Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai is definitely one of the best movies of Hrithik’s career. (Image: Youtube)

2 / 5

Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham | Hrithik played the role of a young scion trying to stitch his family back together in this family drama. Hrithik’s sizzling chemistry with Kareena Kapoor Khan endeared him to the masses. Moreover, Hrithik nailed his role of a perfect son. (Image: Youtube)

3 / 5

Koi Mil Gaya | Hrithik played the role of a specially-abled boy in this 2003 blockbuster. Koi Mil Gaya was way ahead of its times and featured a unique plot. In this action drama, an alien is left behind on earth and finds a true friend in Hrithik’s character. Hrithik impressed the audience and critics alike with his terrific acting in this movie. (Image: Youtube)

4 / 5

War | Hrithik delivered the biggest hit of his career in 2019 with War. This action-thriller remains Hrithik's highest-grossing film ever. Directed by Siddharth Anand, War starred Hrithik as a suave special forces agent. Hrithik showed his class in War’s high-octane action scenes and thrilling car-and-bike chases. (Image: Youtube)

5 / 5

Jodha Akbar | Hrithik played the character of Mughal Emperor Akbar effortlessly in this period drama. Jodha Akbar proved that Hrithik was more than just a great dancer. (Image: Youtube)