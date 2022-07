1 / 10 Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara | Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a perfect salute to modern friendship. The story is about three childhood friends Arjun, Kabir and Imraan who reunite for a bachelor trip. Their journey by road brings out the flashes of the past and makes them face their worst fears. (Image: Youtube)



2 / 10 Sholay | Sholay gave India the anthem of friendship, “Yeh dosti hum nahin todenge....” The bond of Jai -Veeru has become a cliché to describe great friendships. (Image: IMDb)



3 / 10 3 Idiots | The journey of three friends Rancho, Raju, and Farhan in their college is both heart-breaking and humorous in this film. Their connection captures the essence of simplicity, reminds people of their college pals and the weird group dynamics that everyone had. (Image: IMd)



4 / 10 Dil Chahta Hai | Even after two decades of its release, Dil Chahta Hai is still regarded as one of the greatest bromances. It’s beautiful story teaches us about life and its highs and lows and how friends can help you pull through. (Image: IMDb)



5 / 10 Chillar Party | Chillar Party is one of the unique films on friendship that celebrates the bond of a kids gang that stands up to the adults to save the gang’s four-legged best friend. (Image: IMDb)



6 / 10 Rang De Basanti | Rang De Basanti shows that friendship is not just about having fun together but it also about fighting for each other’s beliefs even if your friends are not around. (Image: IMDb)



7 / 10 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani | Everyone wanted to be as carefree as Bunny in YJHD. Remembered for the sizzling romance between Ranbir (Bunny) and Deepika (Naina), the movie also shares a message that no matter how much you achieve in life, without friends, your happiness will be incomplete. (Image: IMDb)



8 / 10 Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na | Aditi (Genelia) and Jai (Imran Khan) proved how a strong bond of friendship and love can be blended in the perfect way in the film Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na. (Image: IMDb)



9 / 10 Angry Indian Goddesses | This is a rare film that shares the story of a girl gang who converse, laugh, fight, sob, party, share secrets, and create new equations in life. (Image: IMDb)