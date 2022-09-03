Happy Birthday Shakti Kapoor: Little-known facts about our favourite villain

SUMMARY It is Shakti Kapoor’s birthday. The actor turns 70 today. Wishes are pouring in from all corners for their favourite villain. The actor is known for his work in films including Kurbani, Rocky, Himmatwala and Hero. Well, that’s not it. Over the years, Shakti Kapoor carved a niche for himself in the comic category too. Some of his finest performances include Baap Nambri Beta 10 Nambri to Andaz Apna Apna, Chalbaaz and Bol Radha Bol. On the occasion of his birthday, let us go through some lesser-known facts.

1 | Do you know that “Shakti Kapoor” is not the original name of the actor? Yes, his original name is Sunil Sikanderlal Kapoor. The background story is that filmmaker Sunil Dutt who wanted to cast Shakti as a villain in his film thought his original name is not suitable to portray a Bollywood villain. So, the filmmaker changed the name to Shakti Kapoor. (Image: IMDb)

2 | Shakti Kapoor comes from a non-filmy background. He belonged to a lower-middle-class family where his father owned a tailor shop in Connaught Place, Delhi. (Image: IMDb)

3 | After completing his graduation in Commerce from Delhi University, Shakti Kapoor went to the Film and Television Institute of India. (Image: IMDb)

4 | Apart from Bollywood Shakti Kapoor has also acted in Bengali, Bhojpuri, Odia, and Assamese films. (Image: IMDb)

5 | Shakti Kapoor met his wife Shivangi Kolhapure on the sets of Kismet, starring Mithun Chakraborty. (Image: IMDb)

6 | Shakti Kapoor’s son Siddhanth Kapoor started his career as an assistant director in films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Bhagam Bhaag, Chup Chup Ke and Dhol. (Image: IMDb)