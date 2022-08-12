Happy Birthday Sara Ali Khan: From Kedarnath to Atrangi Re, a roundup of her releases

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini It’s Sara Ali Khan’s birthday on August 12. The daughter of Bollywood A-listers Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh became the audience’s darling as soon as her first film Kedarnath dropped in 2018. She has not looked back since, cleverly using different media to carry on a candid conversation with her fans. The chirpy actor has a huge following on various social media platforms and several movie projects in her kitty. In a short span of time, Sara has managed to earn a loyal fan base. On her birthday, let us take a look at the films:

Kedarnath |

Sara Ali Khan made her debut with Kedarnath in 2018. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the movie is essentially a love story between a Muslim boy (played by Sushant Singh Rajput) and a Hindu girl (Sara Ali Khan). Not only did the movie open with positive reviews but Sara Ali Khan's performance was also praised by critics and audiences alike. (Image: Youtube)

Simmba | Less than two months after Kedarnath, Sara Ali Khan's second movie Simmba also created a splash at the box office. Simmba is part of director Rohit Shetty's cop universe. Sara Ali Khan played the love interest of Ranveer Singh in the film. (Image: Youtube)

Love Aaj Kal 2 | Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie projected a clash between professional ambitions and personal life goals and its impact on love life. Despite the hype and Valentine's Day release, the movie tanked at the box office. In fact, Sara's performance became fodder for memes. Nevertheless, the movie only added to Sara's popularity, especially due to the gossip around her alleged affair with Kartik Aaryan. (Image: Youtube)

Coolie No. 1 | A remake of the hit Govinda movie, Coolie No. 1 was released directly on an OTT platform in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Rajpal Yadav, Shikha Talsania and Paresh Rawal in crucial roles. It was also directed by David Dhawan. (Image: Youtube)

Atrangi Re | Sara Ali Khan's performance as bold small-town girl Rinku reminded people of her role in Kedarnath. Helmed by Anand L. Rai, the movie is about a Tamil boy falling in love with a girl from Bihar. While critics raved about Dhanush's stellar performance, Sara Ali Khan received mixed reviews for her portrayal. (Image: Youtube)