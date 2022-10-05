Happy Birthday Sanjay Mishra: 5 must-watch films of the champion humourist

SUMMARY A career spanning three decades and with over 100 movies and TV series under his name, Sanjay Mishra is an exceptional actor and a champion humourist. The ordeals he faced, prior to his nationwide acclaim, are widely known and respected. He has gone on record to state that he “had to sell omelettes and wash dishes to make a living”, until 2014. On his 59th birthday today, October 6, let’s take a look at his movies.

Despite all the odds, Sanjay Mishra made his way into Bollywood and started his career in 1995 with Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Oh Darling! Yeh Hai India'. He has worked with some of the biggest stars and has rightly earned his place in the entertainment industry. He proved his acting prowess, one film at a time. (Image: Youtube)

1. Golmaal Franchise | Sanjay Mishra was part of all four Golmaal films, but it was the first and the last instalment, where the actor’s character was given much-needed development. Babli Bhai, who has a hearing problem, with his quirky jibes at his low self-esteem henchmen, and his master plan of pulling off a heist at a bungalow with the blind, elderly couple is one of the best things about the film. (Image: Youtube)

2. Dhamaal | ‘Dhamaal’ featured Sanjay Mishra as a dacoit Babubhai, who catches hold of Roy (Riteish Deshmukh), one of the four protagonists, who was on the way to Goa on a treasure hunt. ‘Dhamaal’ was a box office success and Sanjay Mishra has his fair share in making it a laughter riot. (Image: Youtube)

3. All The Best| ‘All The Best’ had a star cast of Fardeen Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgn, Johhny Lever, and Bipasha Basu among others. However, Sanjay Mishra once again managed to shine in the multi-starrer with his hilarious punches as well as his flattering English. ‘All The Best’ cemented Mishra’s position as an established comedy honcho. Just Cheeel…if you know, you know. (Image: Youtube)

4. Phas Gaye Re Obama | ‘Phas Gaye Re Obama’ revolves around the kidnapping of Om, an NRI who returned to India to sell his property. He cannot afford the ransom and is under the observation of Bhai Sahab, played by Sanjay Mishra. Puns around Obama’s unpopular speech, Yes, We Can, the film is worth a watch. And Mishra is truly the highlight of this critically successful film. (Image: Youtube)

5. Dum Laga Ke Haisha | Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhoomi Pednekar-starrer rom-com set in the backdrop of Haridwar, ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ received critical acclaim, box office success, as well a National Award. Mishra played the role of Prem (Ayushmann)’s father Chandra Prakash Tiwari. The tongue-in-cheek humour in the film relies heavily on Sanjay Mishra. (Image: Youtube)