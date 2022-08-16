Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan: Top films of the versatile actor to watch

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Saif Ali Khan has been ruling the hearts of the audience for decades. His acting journey began in Bollywood with the 1993 movie Parampara and he later found success with Yeh Dillagi in 1994. Then followed coming-of-age roles in films like Dil Chahta Hai, Kal Ho Na Ho and negative characters in Omkara and Tanhaji. On his 52nd birthday today, here is a look at Saif Ali Khan’s best movies.

1. Dil Chahta Hai |

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Dil Chahta Hai is a classic, thanks to the stellar storytelling and performances of Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan, and Akshaye Khanna. Saif was a perfect fit for the role of Sameer, who is an integral part of the touching plot. (Image: IMDb)

2. Parineeta | Saif Ali Khan donned the role of Shekhar Roy in Parineeta. The film marked Vidya Balan's debut in Bollywood. Saif went out of the box to play the character of Shekhar Roy which was different from the characters of his other movies. (Image: IMDb)

3. Omkara | Omkara was a gutsy adaptation of William Shakespeare's Othello by filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj with an ensemble cast. Saif Ali Khan played the role of ‘Langda Tyagi’, an antagonist in the film rather convincingly. Till date, it is one of the most menacing roles the actor has played onscreen. (Image: Youtube)

4. Kal Ho Naa Ho | This unforgettable film featuring Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta and Shah Rukh Khan is a classic tragic-comedy romance that still lives in the hearts of the audience. Saif's role as Rohit, an unflinching friend and dependable partner in this movie literally melted hearts. (Image: IMDb)

5. Go Goa Gone | The action comedy-zombie film is considered one of the best comic performances put forward by Saif Ali Khan. His role as Boris, a zombie hunter made the audience laugh out loud with his epic and humorous dialogues. (Image: Youtube)

6. Tanhaji : The Unsung Warrior | Saif Ali Khan impressed audiences with his role as Udaybhan Rathod against Ajay Devgn leading the show. His strong individual performance along with the rest of the actors drew the attention of the audience. Saif played the role so convincingly that his performance was compared to Ranveer Singh's role as Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat. (Image: IMDb)