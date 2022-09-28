    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Happy Birthday Ranbir Kapoor — From Barfi to Brahmastra, check out his top performances

    SUMMARY

    Ranbir has acting in his DNA. He has amassed a huge fan base with his versatility as an actor. Ranbir has shone bright even though he comes from a family of top stars, right from his great-grandfather Prithviraj Kapoor to his cousin Kareena, having excelled in diverse roles. But it took a lot of hard work to establish himself as a bankable actor with movies like Wake Up Sid, Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year and Rockstar. And now Brahmastra: Part One Shiva. As Ranbir turns 40 today, September 28, let us take a look at some of his best movies.

    Barfi | Ranbir delivered one of his finest performances in Anurag Basu’s Barfi. This poignant Bollywood romantic comedy propelled Ranbir to stardom. (Image: IMDb)

    Rockstar | Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar won several awards and is considered as one of the best films of his acting career. Helmed by Imtiaz Ali, the film was appreciated for its music and Ranbir’s exceptional acting. (Image: Youtube)

    Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year | This is one of the most underrated films in the career of Ranbir Kapoor. However, many fans loved its heartwarming story. (Image: IMDb)

    Wake Up Sid | Ayan Mukerji’s coming-of-age drama won several hearts. Fans couldn’t help but love Ranbir Kapoor’s character, Sid, who was essentially a flawed youth struggling to create his own destiny. (Image: IMDb)

    Raajneeti | Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti did very well at the box office. The political thriller established Ranbir Kpoor as a versatile actor. (Image: Youtube)

    Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani | Ranbir Kapoor again collaborated with Ayan Mukerji for this film. The romantic comedy received rave reviews from both critics and fans alike. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is one the favourite films of the younger lot. (Image: Youtube)

    Ae Dil Hai Mushkil | Ranbir Kapoor aced his role in Karan Johar’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Fans appreciated Ranbir’s acting in this heart-wrenching tale of two star-crossed lovers. (Image: Youtube)

    Sanju | Ranbir did a good job changing his mannerism and adapting to different body types and age groups for this biopic. (Image: Youtube)

    Brahmastra: Part One Shiva | Ayan Mukerji’s superhero fantasy film has captured the public imagination. Brahmastra was released recently to rave reviews from the critics. Moreover, fans have loved the film’s VFX and storyline. (Image: IMDb)

    Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani | This romantic comedy starred Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani won several hearts with its emotional appeal. (Image: Youtube)

