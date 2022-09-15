Happy Birthday Ramya Krishnan: Top performances of the Baahubali actress

SUMMARY Popular actress Ramya Krishnan made her debut in films in the 1980s. Since then she has acted in many successful films in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In a career spanning nearly four decades, she has collaborated with top stars across south industry. Krishnan was born on September 15, 1970, in Chennai. She started her acting career at the age of 13. She made her debut in a female lead role in the movie ‘Vellai Manasu’ opposite Y Gee Mahendran. She played the role of Sivagami, the queen of Mahishmati, in director SS Rajamouli's magnum opus Baahubali. As the actress turns a year older, here’s a look at some of her top performances.

Baahubali Franchise (2015 and 2017) | Krishnan essayed the role of Sivagami, a majestic and fierce queen in the two-part movie directed by SS Rajamouli. The movie was a huge commercial success and Krishnan’s performance received rave reviews from all corners. (Image: IMDb)

Super Deluxe (2019) | Krishnan played a porn star in this Tamil film, which also featured Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Mysskin and Gayathrie. Krishnan later admitted that it was one of the most challenging roles of her career. (Image: IMDb)

Konchem Ishtam Konchem Kashtam (2009) | In this romantic-comedy, Krishnan plays the role of Rajya Lakshmi, a caring and admired mother. She received the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor- Telugu for her portrayal of Rajya Lakshmi. (Image: IMDb)

Padayappa (1999) | This Tamil movie is proof of Krishnan’s evolution as a performer. She played the role of Nilambari, one of Tamil cinema's most iconic antagonists, in this cult classic with Rajinikanth. She won the Filmfare award and Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actress for this film. (Image: IMDb)

Panchathantiram (2002) | The seasoned actress plays the role of Maggie aka Maragathavalli, a call girl, in this comedy film starring Kamal Haasan and Crazy Mohan. Kamal Haasan, who plays Ram, gets entangled in a murder mystery after he meets Maggie. (IMDb)