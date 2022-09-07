Happy Birthday Radhika Apte: From Parched to Raat Akeli Hai, here are her top 5 films

SUMMARY Radhika Apte, who is known to be one of the most versatile Indian actresses, celebrates her birthday on September 7. She continues to not only rule the OTT space but also the hearts of audiences by bringing amazing characters to life with her exemplary performances. Apart from Hindi films, she has also acted in Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, Tamil and English films.

Radhika Apte made her debut in 2005 with Vaah! Life Ho Toh Aisi! She got her first big break as a lead actress in the 2009 Bengali film Antaheen. Ever since then, there has been no looking back for the polyglot actress. In her career spanning over one-and-a-half decades, Radhika has appeared in several critically-acclaimed films, including Padman, Ahalya, Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Phobia and Parched, to name a few. On Radhika Apte’s 37th birthday, let's at look her 5 top films. (Image: IMDb)

Parched (2015) | Radhika Apte played a pivotal role in Parched. The Leela Yadav directorial narrates the story of four women in a rural area, who try to pave their way in a patriarchal society. In this film, Radhika essayed the character of Lajjo, who gets shunned by society for being infertile. Apart from her, Parched starred Tannishtha Chatterjee, Surveen Chawla and Sayani Gupta in key roles. Rashika Apte won the Best Actress Award at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles (IFFLA) in 2016 for her performance in this film.

Lust Stories (2018) | Radhika Apte played Kalindi in Anurag Kashyap’s short film in this Netflix anthology. In the short film, Radhika’s character explores her fantasies by engaging in a one-night stand with one of her students, only to find herself obsessing over him. The actress beautifully delivered Kalindi’s possessiveness, envy and confusion in Lust Stories by sinking her teeth into her character efficiently.

Raat Akeli Hai (2020) | Honey Trehan’s Raat Akeli Hai featured Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte in the lead roles. She portrayed the character of the newly married wife of a murdered politician in this film. As the investigation begins, many secrets get unearthed in this crime thriller. Radhika garnered heaps of praise for her performance from critics and audiences alike.

Sacred Games (2018) | Radhika Apte aced her character of Anjali Mathur, a RAW agent, in Sacred Games. The fierce, bold and audacious side of the actress in the web series was lauded by numerous viewers. Although her role ended in season one, it marked a crucial development for the second instalment of Sacred Games. (Image: IMDb)

Andhadhun 2018 | Despite having a brief role in Sriram Raghavan’s Andhadun, Radhika Apte garnered a lot of compliments for her stint in the dark comedy film. She bowled audiences over with her lively, bubbly and charming character in this Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer.