Happy Birthday Prem Chopra: Top performances of the veteran villain

SUMMARY One of the most iconic villains of Bollywood, veteran actor Prem Chopra celebrates his 87th birthday today. His dialogue “Mera naam hai Prem…Prem Chopra” is one of the most popular dialogues in the history of Hindi films because of the spine-chilling cunningness in his voice. He is the master of portraying some of the vilest characters which made him one of the most celebrated villains on screen.Here is a look at some of his top performances.

1. Bobby | Bobby was Dimple Kapadia’s debut film in which she acted alongside Rishi Kapoor. Prem Chopra did a great job as the villain and delivered one of the most iconic dialogues, “Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra.” (Image: IMDb)

2. Do Anjane | ‘Do Anjane’ featured Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha in lead roles and Bachchan won a Filmfare award for his role. Prem Chopra played the role of Ranjeet Malik and his performance was very much appreciated by the audience. (Image: Pinterest)

3. Khiladi | Another film with yet another Prem Chopra’s iconic dialogue, “Rajneeti Naam Ki Bhains Ke Liye, Daulat Naam Ki Chadi Zaroori Hai,” which means, to play politics, you need money. The movie starred actors like Akshay Kumar, Johnny Lever and Shakti Kapoor, however, Prem Chopra’s role remains as one of the top performances ever. (Image: IMDb)

4. Kati Patang | ‘Kati Patang’ was a golden jubilee film which was in cinemas for more than 50 weeks. Prem Chopra played the role of Kailash the villain and displayed his skills brilliantly in the movie as a bad boy. (Image: IMDb)

5. Souten | This is the film where Prem Chopra delivered the iconic dialogue, “Main Woh Balaa Hoon, Jo Sheeshey Se Patthar Ko Todta Hoon.” The way Chopra delivered this dialogue made him one of the famous villains of the industry. (Image: IMDb)

6. Trishul | ‘Trishul’ was a grand star-cast movie and a complete entertainer. The story revolves around Vijay, played by Amitabh Bachchan, who waged a war against his illegitimate father, Prem Chopra plays the role of Balwant Rai and his cunning expressions made the character one of the most hated villains. (Image: Youtube)

7. Raja Babu | The negative hues of Chopra’s character were a million times by the ironic way that he used to say his lines. In this film, he delivered another memorable dialogue, as he said, “Nanga Nahaayega Kya, Aur Nichodega Kya.” (Image: Pinterest)