Happy Birthday Parineeti Chopra: Top movies of the Ishaqzaade actor

SUMMARY Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. She has delivered back-to-back stellar performances since the beginning of her acting career. She celebrates her 34th birthday on October 22. The diva, who has worked with many big stars in the industry, has a triple honours degree in business, finance, and economics. Here’s a look at the top 5 movies of Parineeti Chopra.

Kesari | Anurag Singh's historical drama 'Kesari' starred Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film, which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, garnered good reviews. Akshay’s performance was hailed and Parineeti too managed to win over the audience. (Image: Youtube)

Saina | Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal’s biopic was loved by viewers for being highly entertaining and inspiring. Chopra fit perfectly into the role of the ace shuttler, and her performance was praised by critics and viewers alike. She slipped into the skin of an athlete, and got the command on the game and physique spot on.

Hasee Toh Phasee | A romantic comedy-drama made with the commercial audience in mind delivered a strong message on the importance of woman’s careers. Parineeti played the lead role of an innovator who needs funding for her project. She falls in love with a man but her goals do not change even after the duo confesses love and decide to be together. Hasee Toh Phasee saw Chopra play the role of Meeta, a quirky but explosive character. (Image: Youtube)

Ishaqzaade | Chopra made her debut opposite Arjun Kapoor with Ishaqzaade and hit the bull's eye at the box office. Both the actors were showered with a lot of praise by critics as well as the audience for their performances. (Image: Youtube)

Golmaal Again | Parineeti left everyone stunned with her comedic timing in the multi-starrer 'Golmaal Again'. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tabu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and many others in pivotal roles and it was a blockbuster at the box office. The film dominated the domestic circuit and broke several box-office records. (Image: Youtube)