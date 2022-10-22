    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homephotos Newsentertainment News

    Happy Birthday Parineeti Chopra: Top movies of the Ishaqzaade actor

    Happy Birthday Parineeti Chopra: Top movies of the Ishaqzaade actor

    Happy Birthday Parineeti Chopra: Top movies of the Ishaqzaade actor
    Read Time
    2 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By CNBCTV18.com  IST (Published)

    Switch to Slide Show

    SUMMARY

    Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actors in Bollywood. She has delivered back-to-back stellar performances since the beginning of her acting career. She celebrates her 34th birthday on October 22. The diva, who has worked with many big stars in the industry, has a triple honours degree in business, finance, and economics. Here’s a look at the top 5 movies of Parineeti Chopra.

    1 / 5

    Kesari | Anurag Singh's historical drama 'Kesari' starred Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. The film, which is based on the Battle of Saragarhi, garnered good reviews. Akshay’s performance was hailed and Parineeti too managed to win over the audience. (Image: Youtube)

    2 / 5

    Saina | Indian badminton player Saina Nehwal’s biopic was loved by viewers for being highly entertaining and inspiring. Chopra fit perfectly into the role of the ace shuttler, and her performance was praised by critics and viewers alike. She slipped into the skin of an athlete, and got the command on the game and physique spot on.

    3 / 5

    Hasee Toh Phasee | A romantic comedy-drama made with the commercial audience in mind delivered a strong message on the importance of woman’s careers. Parineeti played the lead role of an innovator who needs funding for her project. She falls in love with a man but her goals do not change even after the duo confesses love and decide to be together. Hasee Toh Phasee saw Chopra play the role of Meeta, a quirky but explosive character. (Image: Youtube)

    4 / 5

    Ishaqzaade | Chopra made her debut opposite Arjun Kapoor with Ishaqzaade and hit the bull's eye at the box office. Both the actors were showered with a lot of praise by critics as well as the audience for their performances. (Image: Youtube)

    5 / 5

    Golmaal Again | Parineeti left everyone stunned with her comedic timing in the multi-starrer 'Golmaal Again'. The film starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Tabu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and many others in pivotal roles and it was a blockbuster at the box office. The film dominated the domestic circuit and broke several box-office records. (Image: Youtube)

    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Next Article

    Satyajit Ray's Pather Panchali declared best Indian film by FIPRESCI - Complete list of movies here

    arrow down

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng