Happy Birthday Mahesh Bhatt — Top 5 films directed by him

SUMMARY Mahesh Bhatt, one of Bollywood’s most critically-acclaimed as well as popularly-accepted directors, was born on September 20, 1948. Never afraid of controversy, the straight-talking filmmaker often chose subjects that were ahead of the times. He is recognised in the film industry as an outstanding director, producer and screen writer. On his birthday, here’s a look at some of his most memorable contributions to the film industry.

Apart from directing and producing movies, Bhatt is known for mentoring actors. He is credited with launching many artistes, including Anupam Kher, Sonali Bendre, Sushmita Sen, Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut. Bhatt made his debut as a director with the film, Manzilain Aur Bhi Hai, in 1974. He was 26 then. He turned into a producer in 1987 with the film Kabzaa under the banner, Vishesh Films, which he co-owns with his brother Mukesh Bhatt. The company has delivered several successful films over the years. (Image: IMDb)

Aashiqui | Released in 1990, Aashiqui is considered to be one of Bollywood’s most iconic romantic films. Rahul Roy debuted in the film. (Image: IMDb)

Arth | Released in 1982, Arth is a semi-autobiographical movie based on Bhatt’s extramarital relationship with Parveen Babi. The film featured actors Shabana Azmi and Smita Patil alongside Kulbhhushan Karbhanda in leading roles. The film won critical appreciation and touched millions of hearts with its music. (Image: Youtube)

Sadak | Sadak was a romantic thriller, starring Sanjay Dutt and Bhatt’s eldest daughter Pooja Bhatt. Released in 1991, it was one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of the year. The film, inspired by the 1976 American movie Taxi Driver, saw late Sadashiv Amrapurkar's award-winning performance as the film's villain. (Image: IMDb)

Zakhm | Written and directed by Mahesh Bhatt, the film saw stellar performances from Ajay Devgn, Kunal Khemu and Pooja Bhatt. The film received critical acclaim and won the Nargis Dutt Award for best feature film on national integration. (Image: IMDb)

Saaransh | Saaransh is a 1984 film directed by Mahesh Bhatt under the Rajshri Productions banner. Starring Anupam Kher and Rohini Hattangadi, the story revolves around the misery of an elderly couple who lose their son. Saaransh was widely feted, receiving three Filmfare awards, among others. It was screened at the 14th Moscow International Film Festival and also became India's official entry for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film that year. (Image: IMDb)