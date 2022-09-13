Happy Birthday Lili Reinhart: Top 5 performances of the Riverdale actor

SUMMARY Lili Reinhart is a popular Hollywood actress who has featured in a variety of roles since her first cameo on the television series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. However, the actress is best known for her role of Betty Cooper on the famous show ‘Riverdale’. Lili also starred in critically acclaimed movies, like ‘Hustlers’ and impressed everyone with her performance. On Lili Pauline Reinhart’s 26th birthday, here’s a look at some of the top performances.

Riverdale | Although Lili Reinhart has been a vital part of many movies, web series and television shows, she received the most attention, love and fandom for her role in Riverdale. Her role of Betty Cooper on Riverdale brings the perfect amount of teenage angst and emotional semblance to the character. It is one of Riverdale’s characters that gained immense popularity among teens all over the world. (Image: IMDb)

Look Both Ways | Look Both Ways is one of Lili Reinhart’s latest projects in which she plays the role of Natalie. The Netflix film feels like a spiritual successor to the 1998 Gwyneth Paltrow film Sliding Doors. The story is about Natalie who on the eve of her college graduation, finds out that her life has split into two parallel realities, one where she pursues a dream career in Los Angeles and the other where she is pregnant staying in her hometown. It is a must watch for not just Lili fans but all cinema lovers. (Image: IMDb)

Chemical Hearts | A romantic drama, Chemical Hearts is based on the novel Our Chemical Hearts by Krystal Sutherland. In the movie, Reinhart stars opposite Dash & Lily actor Austin Abrams. Abrams plays the role of a high school editor who dreams of having an epic love story when meet his mysterious new classmate (Reinhart). The two embark on a journey of love, loss and self-discovery to write a story full of emotions. (Image: IMDb)

Surviving Jack | It is one of the American fun sitcoms that is loved by the audiences and Lili plays the role of Heather in the show. The series was first aired in 2014 and was a huge hit and is still enjoyed by the fans. (Image: IMDb)

Hustlers | In this critically acclaimed movie, Reinhart joined a star-studded cast led by Jennifer Lopez and Constance Wu. The crime-comedy drama film is based on a true story published in The New Yorker. Hustlers follows a group of New York City strippers who start to drug and rob the stock traders and high-powered CEOs who are their customers. (Image: IMDb)