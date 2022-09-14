Happy Birthday Ayushmann Khurrana: Top 10 movies of the Andhadhun Actor

SUMMARY Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana turns 38 today. Ayushmann first rose to fame after winning the second season of the popular reality television show MTV Roadies in 2004. He would then go on to work as a radio jockey with BIG FM in Delhi. He also worked as a host for many TV shows. Ayushmann made his Bollywood debut with 2012 film ‘Vicky Donor’ and grabbed attention of all for his acting as well as singing skills. Known for his movie choices of different genres, Ayushmann has made a name in Bollywood as a versatile actor who goes for slightly offbeat scripts. On his birthday, let’s take a look at his 10 best movies.

1 / 10

Andhadhun (2018) | ‘Andhadun’ saw Ayushmann play a blind pianist who was only pretending to be blind. The humorous black comedy thriller is one of the best performances from Ayushmann. (Image: IMDb)

2 / 10

Vicky Donor (2012) | Starring opposite debutante Yami Gautam, Ayushmann burst onto the film scene by playing an unusual character of a sperm donor. Highlighting his talent in both acting and singing, Ayushmann was turned into a household name overnight after ‘Vicky Donor’. (Image: IMDb)

3 / 10

Dum Laga Ke Haisha (2015) | Following his debut, Ayushmann suffered from a string of commercial failures. It was his acting in ‘Dum Laga Ke Haisha’ alongside newcomer Bhumi Pednekar that established him as a bankable actor as the film emerged as a blockbuster hit. (Image: IMDb)

4 / 10

Article 15 (2019) | Contrary to his comic characters in other films, in this crime drama, Ayushmann successfully portrayed a hardened police officer fighting caste-based crimes. He received rave reviews for this film. (Image: IMDb)

5 / 10

Badhaai Ho (2018) | ‘Badhai Ho’ again deals with an unusual premise, a middle-aged couple that becomes new parents much to the chagrin of their sons, portrayed by Ayushmann Khurrana. (Image: IMDb)

6 / 10

Bala (2019) | 2019 was a spectacular year for Ayushmann as he delivered three hits including Bala. This film again dealt with an unusual storyline and Ayushmann successfully portrayed the role of a bald man and his struggles in society. (Image: IMDb)

7 / 10

Dream Girl (2019) | ‘Dream Girl’ saw Ayushmann in a quite different role than others that he has done. He played an unemployed youth who pretends to be a woman to earn a living. The movie was a massive hit. Made at a budget of only Rs 28 crore the comic drama grossed over Rs 200 crore at the box office. (Image: IMDb)

8 / 10

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020) | Continuing his trend of choosing scripts with that deal with unconventional storylines, Ayushmann played a gay man in ‘Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan’. The actor’s performance drew critical acclaim and led the movie to be a success despite its runtime being cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: IMDb)

9 / 10

Bareilly Ki Barfi (2017) | Paired opposite Kriti Sanon, ‘Bareilly Ki Barfi’ sees Ayushmann in perhaps the most straight-collared role he has taken yet. The film was a both critical and commercial success. (Image: IMDb)

10 / 10

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan (2017) | ‘Shubh Mangal Saavdhan’ is a remake of 2013 Tamil movie ‘Kalyana Samayal Saadham’. Starring Bhumi Pednekar, the movie sees Ayushmann in the role of a man suffering from erectile dysfunction. (Image: IMDb)