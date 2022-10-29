Halloween 2022: 10 scary movies to binge-watch this weekend

SUMMARY Nothing is better than binge-watching horror movies to set the mood for Halloween. Halloween will be celebrated on Monday, October 31, when people across the world will dress up in costumes and scare family and friends. Narrating bone-chilling stories or watching horror movies over the weekend could be an exciting way to get in the mood for the spookiest night of the year. Here’s a look at 10 scary movies that you can watch over the weekend to celebrate Halloween.

Go Goa Gone | Starring Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Khemu and Vir Das, Go Goa Gone is a story of three friends who visit an isolated island for a rave party and encounter flesh-eating zombies. Go Goa Gone is available only on Eros Now. (Image: IMDb)

Bhoot Police | Bhoot Police is a story of ghostbuster brothers Vibhooti and Chiraunji who visit a remote village to hunt down demonic spirits. The film, featuring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam, is available on Disney Plus Hotstar. (Image: IMDb)

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship | In this movie, shipping officer Prithvi, played by Vicky Kaushal, encounters supernatural events while digging out the mysteries of a haunted ship washed ashore in Mumbai. The movie is available on Amazon Prime Video. (Image: IMDb)

Bulbbul | An Anvita Dutt Guptan directorial, Bulbbul is a supernatural film is set in 19th-century Bengal. The film stars Triptii Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Rahul Bose and Paoli Dam. Bulbbul is available on Netflix. (Image: IMDb)

Pari | In this 2018 horror mystery, Anushka Sharma plays the role of a woman possessed by a devil. The story revolves around a kind-hearted man who frees a chained woman and takes her home. However, he soon realises that everything is not as it appears to be. Pari is available on Amazon Prime Video. (Image: IMDb)

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 | Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is another horror comedy featuring Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film found immense success at the box office. The story revolves around the encounters of the characters with a dreaded spirit trapped in an abandoned mansion for 18 years. You can catch this blockbuster film on Netflix.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa | Available on Disney+Hotstar, this is a cult horror film, featuring Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan and Shiney Ahuja in the lead roles. Laced with great humour, this 2007 horror comedy is undoubtedly one of the must-watch movies for Halloween.

Roohi | Two friends Bhawra and Kattanni kidnap a girl called Roohi on the orders of Guniya Bhai, who plans to get her married to his client. It turns out that Roohi is possessed by a demon. However, her charm appeals to one of the friends, Kattanni. Starring, Rajkummar Rao, Jahnvi Kapoor & Varun Sharma, the hilarious movie can be streamed on Netflix. (Image: IMDb)

Tumbbad | Tumbbad is one of the most critically acclaimed films based on folklore of Maharashtra. The horror story revolves around the consequences when a family builds a temple for Hastar, the devil God who should never be worshipped. This horror film is available on Amazon Prime Video. (Image: IMDb)

Stree | Stree is a horror comedy in which the spirit of a woman attacks men at night during festivals in the town called Chanderi. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the 2018 film stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in the lead roles. You can watch Stree on Netflix. (Image: IMDb)