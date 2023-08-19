From Guns & Gulaabs to Non-Stop Dhamaal | What to watch this week

1 / 6

Guns & Gulaabs (Netflix) | After the success of Farzi, Raj and DK are bringing yet another intriguing series Guns & Gulaabs. The series features Rajkumar Rao, Gulshan Devaiah, Dulquer Salmaan and Adarsh Gourav in crucial roles. Rajkumar plays the role of a mechanic in the series. while Salmaan plays the role of a law enforcement officer and Gourav enacts the role of an heir of a cartel. On the other hand, Gulshan is seen playing the role of a criminal in the series. The series Guns & Gulaabs revolves around these four characters and delves into the life of all these four where they all get into a messy situation altogether. Guns & Gulaabs is set to stream over Netflix from Friday, August 18. (Image: Youtube)

AP Dhillon: First of a Kind (Amazon Prime Video) | A documentary series about the popular singer AP Dhillon is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The docuseries will talk about the life of the famous Punjabi Canadian-based rapper, Amritpal Singh Dhillon. The series explores the world of Punjabi hip-hop culture. Apart from this, the series also showcases the incredible journey of Dhillon from a small village Gurdaspur in Punjab to Canada. (Image: Youtube)

Ghoomer (Theatre) | Ghoomer is a sports-family drama that embarks on the captivating journey of Anina who is an aspiring cricketer. She aspires to secure a coveted spot in the Indian National Women’s Cricket team. The movie delves into the struggles and hurdles Anina faces after she loses her right hand in an unfortunate accident. Ghoomer is directed by R. Balki. It features Amitabh Bachchan, Saiyami Kher and Shabana Azmi. (Image: Youtube)

Depp v. Heard (Netflix) | The infamous defamation case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is streaming on Netflix. This three-part documentary series re-examines the trial that took social media platforms by storm. The highly engaging real-life courtroom drama between the two celebrities is documented in the series showcasing the testimonies of both parties. The docuseries is co-produced by Empress Films and Bitachon 360 and is streaming on Netflix from Wednesday, August 26. (Image: Youtube)

Taali (JioCinema) | Taali is a web series based on the life of transgender activist Gauri Sawant. It throws light on her brave decision of transformation along with her journey as a mother to an orphan child. The series also delves into the battle Gauri fought for the inclusion of the third gender in every document in India. Taali is helmed by Arjun Singh Baran, Kartik Nishandar and Afeefa Nadiadwala Sayed. It features Sushmita Sen, Ankur Bhatia and Krutika Deo in lead roles. The series has been streaming on JioCinema from Tuesday, August 15. (Image: Youtube)

Non Stop Dhamaal (Theatre) | Non Stop Dhamaal is a satirical drama that revolves around a film director with big dreams of working with famous actors. It has been directed by Irshad Khan and features Annu Kapoor, Manoj Joshi and Rajpal Yadav in lead roles. The movie is set to hit the theatres on Friday, August 18. (Image: Youtube)