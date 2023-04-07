Gumraah to The Pope’s Exorcist: What to watch this weekend

SUMMARY As we inch closer to the weekend, it is time to keep our binge-watch list — and of course the popcorn — ready. With the release of films like Bholaa, Dasara, and Mystery 2 in theatres last week, the audiences had ample help of power-packed action movies.

1 / 6

This weekend you are up for a versatility ride, as films of different genres are lined up. From suspense thriller, horror to adventure, and fantasy, the choice is quite varied this week. In addition, you get to enjoy the films of popular faces like Aditya Roy Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Russel Crowe and Aditi Rao Hydari, among others.

2 / 6

Gumraah | After wooing the audience with his spy series The Night Manager, Aditya Roy Kapoor is yet again spreading his charm in a double role. The movie, which was released in theatres on April 7, focuses on a murder investigation of a young man that leaves the cops puzzled after they discover that their prime suspect has a lookalike. Vardhan Ketkar’s directorial is high on suspense and apart from Roy Kapoor, it also features Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Roy in prominent roles. (Image: Aditya Roy Kapoor Instagram)

3 / 6

Tetris | Narrating the tale of American video game salesman Henk Rogers, director Jon S Baird will take you back to Mikhail Gorbachev’s Soviet Union. The comic drama is based on the true incident of how Henk Rogers discovered the puzzle video game Tetris in 1988, which was created by Soviet software engineer Alexey Pajitnov in 1984. The movie offers an amazing cinematic experience, as Rogers brings the game out of Soviet rule. The film also shows how Roger had to fight the dangerous web of lies and corruption behind the Iron Curtain. The movie premiered on March 31, and you can enjoy it on Apple TV+. (Image: Apple)

4 / 6

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves | For all the adventure lovers out there, filmmakers John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein are all set to take you into the magical world of dungeons and dragons. The movie revolves around a thief and a band of unlikely adventures embarking on an epic quest to bring a long-lost relic. Released in theatres on March 31, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves has received rave reviews from critics. The movie features Sophia Lillis, Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page and Justice Smith in prominent roles. (Image: YouTube)

5 / 6

The Pope’s Exorcist | One of the scariest films of the year The Pope’s Exorcist is finally here. Narrating the true story of Father Gabriele Amorth, Julius Avery’s directorial is the cinematic adaptation of the actual files of the Chief Exorcist of the Vatican. The movie, starring Russell Crowe, the theatres on April 7. (Image: YouTube)

6 / 6

Jubilee | Creators Vikramaditya Motwane and Soumik Sen are boasting an ensemble cast in their latest drama series Jubilee. Featuring Aditi Rao Hydari, Aparshakti Khurana, Prasenjit Chatterjee, Wamiqa Gabbi and Nandish Singh Sandhu in prominent roles, Jubilee exhibits how these characters are willing to take risks for their dream, passion, ambition and love. The web series premiered on Amazon Prime on April 7. (Image: Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram)