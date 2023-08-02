SUMMARY Barbie made $377 million at the US box office in its first weekend. The Margor Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer has turned out to be a blockbuster.

1 / 8

Greta Gerwig’s Barbie has grossed a record collection at the box office. The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling starrer of the fantasy-comedy drama has emerged as the highest first-weekend-grosser movie by a female director in Hollywood history. Barbie made $377 million at the US box office in its first weekend. (Image: Reuters)

2 / 8

The record box office collection was seen despite the movie facing stiff competition from Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, which was also released on July 21. (Image: Reuters)

3 / 8

Only four movies directed or co-directed by women have made it to the list of highest-grossing Hollywood movies, according to the Wall Street Journal. Barbie, which has earned over $795 million globally, as per Box Office Mojo, is set to make its way into the list. It could soon cross the $1 billion mark at the box office. In light of Barbie’s success, let’s take a look at other films directed by women which have emerged as blockbusters. (Image: Reuters)

4 / 8

Frozen (2013): Disney’s animated film Frozen hit the ball out of the park with its release. Featuring Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff in the lead roles, the Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck film grossed over $1 billion at the box office. (Image: YouTube sreeengrab)

5 / 8

Wonder Woman (2017): One of the most popular films for DC Universe fans is Wonder Woman by Patty Jenkins. Starring Gal Gadot as the lead character, the superhero drama revolves around Wonder Woman’s efforts to discover her true powers and save the world. (Image: YouTube screengrab)

6 / 8

Frozen II (2019): Jennifer Lee managed to replicate her success with Frozen II. The film managed to cross the $1 billion mark and received critical acclaim as well. (Image: YouTube sreeengrab)

7 / 8

Captain Marvel (2019): Brie Larson found her place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with her debut outing as Captain Marvel. Directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, the movie was the first in the MCU to be based on a female superhero. The sequel of the film, The Marvels, is set to release this year. (Image: YouTube sreeengrab)

8 / 8