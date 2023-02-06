Grammy Awards 2023: These artists have won the most Grammys

SUMMARY The 65th Grammy Awards will be held on February 6 in Los Angeles and Beyonce has received nine nominations, the most this year, followed by Kendrick Lamar with eight, and Adele and Brandi Carlile with seven each. If Beyonce manages to win half of her nominations, she will become the artist with the most Grammy wins ever. Here's a look at the artists who have the most Grammy wins.

Georg Solti – 31 wins | Hungarian orchestral and operatic conductor Georg Solti holds the record of most Grammy wins in history. Solti’s recording of Richar Wagner’s Der Ring des Nibelungen is considered one of the best classical recordings till date. (Image: Wikipedia)

Quincy Jones – 28 wins | If the classical genre were to be omitted, then American record producer, musician, songwriter, composer, and arranger Quincy Jones would be tied for having the most number of Grammy wins. With seven decades in music, Jones’ music spans genres like rhythm and blues, soul, funk, swing, jazz, hip-hop, rock and pop. (Image: Reuters)

Beyonce – 28 wins | Beyonce is the most decorated woman artist at the Grammys with 28 wins. Leaving the classical genre aside, Beyonce is tied with Quincy Jones for the most Grammy wins. Along with her husband Jay-Z, Beyonce is also the most nominated artist at the Grammys. (Image: Reuters)

Alison Krauss – 27 wins | Alison Krauss is an American blues-country singer and violinist, who holds 27 wins at the Grammys, sharing 14 of her wins with her backing band the Union Station. She holds the record of being the female artist with the most awards in the Country Field. (Image: Reuters)

Chick Corea – 27 wins | Jazz artist Chick Corea holds the third most wins at the Grammy Awards. A musician and composer Chick Corea also has won four Latin Grammy Awards. (Image: Reuters)

Pierre Boulez – 26 wins | Pierre Boulez won 26 Grammy Awards in his career. The French composer and conductor was renowned for conducting pieces from Bela Bartók, Alban Berg and Claude Debussy and even won the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015. (Image: Wikipedia)

Vladimir Horowitz – 25 wins | A composer and pianist, Vladimir Horowitz is considered among the greatest pianists of the 20th century. Recording a win nearly every year from the early 1960s to the late 1980s, Horowitz was awarded the Recording Academy Lifetime Achievement Award in 1990 and has five recordings in the Grammy Hall Of Fame. (Image: Reuters)

Stevie Wonder – 25 wins | Tied with fellow pianist Horowitz, Stevie Wonder would also be among the contenders for being one of the best pianists of the 20th century. Stevie’s pioneering music would influence generations to come and change genres like rhythm and blues, pop, soul, gospel, funk, and jazz. Wonder is also the only artist to win more than five awards in one night on three separate Grammy Awards. (Image: Reuters)

John Williams – 25 wins | American conductor and pianist John Williams is also tied with Wonder and Horowitz and is one of the most prolific and decorated movie composers. He has won 25 Grammy Awards, seven British Academy Film Awards, five Academy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards and been nominated for over 50 Oscars for his work on movies. (Image: Grammy)

Jay-Z – 24 wins | American rapper Jay-Z is the most awarded rapper at the Grammys along with Kanye West. Together with his wife Beyone, Jay-Z is also the most nominated artist at the Grammy Awards. (Image: Reuters)

Kanye West – 24 wins | One of the best-selling artists of the 21st century, Kanye West holds the most number of Grammy wins in the Rap Field along with Jay-Z, who was a frequent collaborator with West in the past. (Image: Reuters)