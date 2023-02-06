Grammy Awards 2023: Best moments from 65th awards ceremony

SUMMARY Harry Styles won album of the year at the 65th Grammy Awards, taking home the top honours on a night that Beyonce dominated and became the ceremony's most decorated artist. Beyonce won her 32nd award, breaking a 26-year-old record. Here's a look at the best moments from the 2023 Grammy awards.

Adele accepts the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Easy On Me" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. (Image: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde were honoured with the Best Country Duo/Group Performance for "Never Wanted To Be That Girl" during the Premiere ceremony of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. (Image: Reuters)

Bonnie Raitt poses with her awards for Best Americana Performance, Best American Roots Song and Song of the Year during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Image: Reuters/Mike Blake)

Angela V. Benson attends the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, on February 5, 2023. (Image: Reuters/David Swanson)

Norah Jones and Anoushka Shankar attend the Premiere ceremony of the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. (Image: Reuters)

Dwayne Johnson presents the award for Best Pop Solo Performance for "Easy On Me" to Adele during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards. (Image: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

Sam Smith and Kim Petras pose with their award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Unholy" during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023.

Scorpio and Melle Mel perform during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 5, 2023. (Image: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni)

GloRilla performs during the 65th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California.