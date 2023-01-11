SUMMARY The Golden Globe Awards made its glitzy return to television screens last night after taking a year off owing to numerous scandals. The evening, which was hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who did not hold back in his opening monologue, was full of both hilarious and awkward moments. Here's a quick recap of the star-studded evening in case you missed it.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes video appearance | Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy virtually attended the Globe Awards on Tuesday. Prior to his speech, actor Sean Penn said that, "from the otherworldly courage of young Iranians rising up to the ever-persevering women’s movement of Afghanistan, we are reminded that freedom to dream is not a human luxury but rather a human need." Zelenskyy, on a pre-recorded video, assured supporters that there wouldn't be a "third world war" following the crisis between Russia and Ukraine. "We will make it together with a free world, and I hope that all of you will be with us on the victorious day — the day of our victory,” he said. (Image: Twitter)

'Naatu Naatu' makes history, wins best original song | "RRR" song "Naatu Naatu" made history by being the first Asian movie to win the Golden Globe for best original song, a significant triumph in a competitive category. The Indian film industry has a tremendous fan base, but given the competition, some may view its victory as a surprise. M.M. Keeravani shared the win with the rest of his "RRR" crew as he accepted the trophy on behalf of the three songwriters. "It's been an age-old practice to say this award actually belongs to someone else," Keervani said. "I was planning not to say to those words when I get an award like this, but I'm sorry to say that I'm going to repeat the tradition, because I mean my words." (Image: AP)

Eddie Murphy makes Will Smith Oscars slap joke | When Eddie Murphy was presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for lifetime achievement at the Golden Globes, he made a joke about the startling Oscars slap episode. Murphy said, “I want to let you know that there is a definitive blueprint that you can follow to achieve success, prosperity, longevity and peace of mind. Pay your taxes, mind your business and keep’s Will Smith’s wife name out [your] mouth." (Image: AP)

Best monologue in a long time: Jerrod Carmichael | The ideal candidate to host this year's Golden Globes was stand-up comedian and actor Jerrod Carmichael, who came out in his critically praised HBO special Rothaniel last year. “I’ll tell you why I’m here,” Carmichael said in his opening monologue. He took a dig at the academy and made everyone uncomfortable with his jokes. “I’m here ‘cause I’m Black. I’ll catch everyone in the room up. This show, the Golden Globe awards, did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association—which, I won’t say they were a racist organization—but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will." (Image: AP)

Niecy Nash's love for Rihanna | At the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday, Niecy Nash greeted Rihanna from the stage before moving on to present the award for outstanding television actress in a musical or comedy "Rihanna, I love you and I dressed up as you for Halloween. I just had to say that. Had to take my moment." Billy Porter echoed her sentiment later on in the event, joking that he would have dressed as Rihanna too if he believed in Halloween. (Image: AP)

Ke Huy Quan makes an emotional comeback | Ke Huy Quan, who portrayed Waymond in Everything Everywhere All At Once, was awarded his first Golden Globe for the role. He also became the first Asian actor to accept the award for best supporting actor in a film since 1984. In a very emotional acceptance speech, Quan mentioned that he felt really happy when he began his career and to have been picked as a kid actor in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. “As I grew older, I started to wonder if that was it, if that was just luck,” he said. “For so many years, I was afraid I had nothing more to offer, that no matter what I did, I would never surpass what I achieved as a kid. Thankfully, more than 30 years later, two guys thought of me, they remembered that kid, and they gave me an opportunity to try again.” (Image: AP)

Michelle Yeoh told the play-off music to shut up | Michelle Yeoh, who played Evelyn Wang in the film Everything Everywhere All At Once, received her first Golden Globe for her stirring performance and delivered an extremely heartfelt acceptance speech. "I'm just gonna stand here and take this all in. 40 years. Not letting go of this," she said. "As time went by — I turned 60 last year — and I think all of you women understand this: as the days, years, numbers get bigger, the opportunities get smaller, as well. Then along came the best gift: Everything Everywhere All at Once." When Yeoh heard the play-off music gaining intensity, she spoke up: "Shut up, please. I can beat you up, OK? And that’s serious." The volume did not rise. (Image: AP)

HFPA president says organization will 'support groups that amplify a variety of voices' | Helen Hoehne, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), thanked the industry for supporting to observe the 80th anniversary of the Golden Globe Awards. Hoehne also drew attention to the modifications made by the HFPA to increase the diversity of its membership. “We commit to continue strengthening our partnership with Hollywood and with the worldwide fans who celebrate the best on film and television," she said. "We will continue to support groups that amplify a variety of voices and continue to add representation to our organization from around the world as we did this past year. (Image: AP)

Guillermo Del Toro after win: 'Some of us are drunk' | Mexican filmmaker Guillermo Del Toro, who reimagined the classic story "Pinocchio" using stop-motion animation, accepted the award for best animated feature. After expressing his gratitude for the victory, he shared his joy at being back in the same room as the people there. “Some of us are drunk," he joked. He also emphasized how "animation is cinema." It's not just movies for kids, he said; "it's a medium." (Image: AP)

Colin Farrell thanks the 'Banshees' donkey in acceptance speech | The character he played in "The Banshees of Inisherin" earned Colin Farrell the award for outstanding actor in a musical or comedy film. In his acceptance speech, Farrell stated, "I never expect a film to work. And when they do, it’s shocking to me, and I’m so horrified by what's happened." He also thanked his co-star Brendan Gleeson by saying "I just love you so much. I love you so much. I get to cohabitate this creative space with you every day." Colin concluded his speech by giving a shoutout to a non-nominated co-star in the film, Jenny the Donkey. (Image: AP)